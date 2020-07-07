93ºF

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Financial

Top 5 in 'Financial' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Financial” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Accountants

  1. J&J Taxes & More
  2. CTA & Associates, LLC
  3. Foguth Financial Group
  4. T & I Credit Union
  5. Ball, Shanaman & Tenorio

Banks

  1. Huntington Bank
  2. Chase Bank
  3. Bank of Ann Arbor
  4. Fifth Third Bank & ATM
  5. TCF Bank

Credit Union

  1. Extra Credit Union
  2. Michigan First Credit Union
  3. Wayne Westland Federal Credit Union
  4. T & I Credit Union
  5. Parkside Credit Union

Financial Advisors

  1. Great Lakes Wealth
  2. Mainstay Financial Management
  3. T& I Credit Union
  4. Foguth Financial Group, LLC
  5. MSGCU Financial

Mortgage Lenders

  1. Michigan First Mortgage
  2. Rockwood Mortgage
  3. Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union
  4. Motto Mortgage Excel
  5. Quicken Loans

