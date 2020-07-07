Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Nightlife

Here are the current rankings in the “Nightlife” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Beer Selection
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Steampunk Tap Room
- Stray Cat Lounge
- Fillmore 13 Brewery
- Road Rangers Bar
Brewpub
- HomeGrown Brewing Company
- Brown Iron Brewhouse
- Exferimentation Brewing Co
- Sherwood Brewing Company
- Abberrant Ales
Cigar Bar
- Stray Cat Lounge
- Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky’s Lounge
- Ambassador Cigars & Spirits
- La Casa Cigar Bar
- Belicoso Café Martini Cigar Bar
Happy Hour
- The Fillin Station Bar & Grill
- 54 West
- BESA
- Brownies On The Lake
- Exferimentation Brewing Co
Irish Pub
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Green Tavern
- Colleen’s Irish Pub
- Nancy Whiskey’s Detroit
- Pat O’Briens
Late Night Eats
- Brewligans Public House
- Hippie’s Pizza
- Lafayette Coney Island
- Travis Coffee Shop
- National Coney Island
Live Music
- Road Rangers Bar
- Stray Cat Lounge
- Winners Bar & Grill
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- The Morrie
Neighborhood Bar
- Blarney Stone Pub
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- Greenwich Times
- 54 West
- Metro Bar & Grill
Rooftop Bar
- Mike’s on the Water
- Pinky’s Rooftop
- 3Fifty Terrance
- Bookie’s Bar & Grille
- The Celtic Knot
Sports Bar
- Big League Brews
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- HopCat
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Green Dot Stables /J’s Penalty Box /Roger’s Roost/Shores Inn Food & Spirits