95ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Nightlife

Top 5 in 'Nightlife' categories

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current rankings in the “Nightlife” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Beer Selection

  1. Blarney Stone Pub
  2. Steampunk Tap Room
  3. Stray Cat Lounge
  4. Fillmore 13 Brewery
  5. Road Rangers Bar

Brewpub

  1. HomeGrown Brewing Company
  2. Brown Iron Brewhouse
  3. Exferimentation Brewing Co
  4. Sherwood Brewing Company
  5. Abberrant Ales

Cigar Bar

  1. Stray Cat Lounge
  2. Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky’s Lounge
  3. Ambassador Cigars & Spirits
  4. La Casa Cigar Bar
  5. Belicoso Café Martini Cigar Bar

Happy Hour

  1. The Fillin Station Bar & Grill
  2. 54 West
  3. BESA
  4. Brownies On The Lake
  5. Exferimentation Brewing Co

Irish Pub

  1. Blarney Stone Pub
  2. Green Tavern
  3. Colleen’s Irish Pub
  4. Nancy Whiskey’s Detroit
  5. Pat O’Briens

Late Night Eats

  1. Brewligans Public House
  2. Hippie’s Pizza
  3. Lafayette Coney Island
  4. Travis Coffee Shop
  5. National Coney Island

Live Music

  1. Road Rangers Bar
  2. Stray Cat Lounge
  3. Winners Bar & Grill
  4. On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  5. The Morrie

Neighborhood Bar

  1. Blarney Stone Pub
  2. On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  3. Greenwich Times
  4. 54 West
  5. Metro Bar & Grill

Rooftop Bar

  1. Mike’s on the Water
  2. Pinky’s Rooftop
  3. 3Fifty Terrance
  4. Bookie’s Bar & Grille
  5. The Celtic Knot

Sports Bar

  1. Big League Brews
  2. On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  3. HopCat
  4. Buffalo Wild Wings
  5. Green Dot Stables /J’s Penalty Box /Roger’s Roost/Shores Inn Food & Spirits

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.