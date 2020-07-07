Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Nightlife

Here are the current rankings in the “Nightlife” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Beer Selection

Blarney Stone Pub Steampunk Tap Room Stray Cat Lounge Fillmore 13 Brewery Road Rangers Bar

Brewpub

HomeGrown Brewing Company Brown Iron Brewhouse Exferimentation Brewing Co Sherwood Brewing Company Abberrant Ales

Cigar Bar

Stray Cat Lounge Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky’s Lounge Ambassador Cigars & Spirits La Casa Cigar Bar Belicoso Café Martini Cigar Bar

Happy Hour

The Fillin Station Bar & Grill 54 West BESA Brownies On The Lake Exferimentation Brewing Co

Irish Pub

Blarney Stone Pub Green Tavern Colleen’s Irish Pub Nancy Whiskey’s Detroit Pat O’Briens

Late Night Eats

Brewligans Public House Hippie’s Pizza Lafayette Coney Island Travis Coffee Shop National Coney Island

Live Music

Road Rangers Bar Stray Cat Lounge Winners Bar & Grill On the Rocks Bar & Grill The Morrie

Neighborhood Bar

Blarney Stone Pub On the Rocks Bar & Grill Greenwich Times 54 West Metro Bar & Grill

Rooftop Bar

Mike’s on the Water Pinky’s Rooftop 3Fifty Terrance Bookie’s Bar & Grille The Celtic Knot

Sports Bar