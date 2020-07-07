Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Seasonal

Here are the current rankings in the “Seasonal” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Cider Mill
- Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill
- Verellen Orchards & Cider Mill
- Yates Cider Mill
- Westview Orchards
- Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill
Farmers Market
- Farmington Farmers Market
- Blocks Stand & Greenhouse
- Eastern Market
- Kurtzhals’ Farms
- Vantage Point Farmers Market
Garden Center
- Olejnik Farms
- Block’s Stand and Greenhouse
- Van Thomme’s Greenhouses
- Massab Acres Greenhouse
- Bordine’s
Haunted House
- Scarefest Scream Park
- Haunted Garage Productions
- Corpse Barn Shock Haunt
- Hush Haunted Attraction
- Exit 13 Haunted House
Landscaping
- All Brick Design
- Garden Angel Gravesite Care
- Mike’s Yard Service
- Massab Acres Greenhouse
- Elegant Greens Lawn Care
Snow Plowing
- Mike’s Yard Service
- Dynamic Lawn & Landscape
- Motor City Landscape Service
- Hidden Talents Lawn and Landscaping
- Shwartz Mow & Snow/Elegant Greens Lawn Care