Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Specialty Foods

Here are the current rankings in the “Specialty Foods” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Bakery

Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe Tony Cannoli Sweets and Eats Cakes By Stephanie Sweet & Sweeter Inc The Bakehouse

Cakes

24th Cheesecakerie Ann Arbor Sweet & Sweeter Inc Mannino’s Bakery Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries

Catering

Celebrity Catering Hickory BBQ & Grill Jackson’s Five Star Catering Sopranos Catering Nino Salvaggio

Coffee Shop

Black Iron Coffee Roasters Rise & Grind Main’s Treat Coffeehouse Donutville US Alley Cat Cafe

Cupcakes

Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries Sugared Petal Cake Shoppe M Street Baking Co. Karen’s Sweet Tooth Emporium Pink Elephant Cupcakes

Donut Shop

Donutville USA Donut Cutter Sugarr Donuts Chums Do-Nut Shop Daddy’s Doughnuts

Ethnic Specialty Grocery

Alcamo’s Market Nino Salvaggio Jennies Pierogies Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery Emily’s Delicatessen

Fresh Produce

Nino Salvaggio Westborn Market Eureka Farm Market and Deli Randazzo Fresh Market Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market

Gourmet Food Products

Grandma Luckey’s Dressing Ned’s Pretzels Cinnamon Nuts and More Miss Kim’s Jams Nino Salvaggio

Gourmet Grocery

Stahl’s Prime Meat & Deli Inc Nino Salvaggio Westborn Market Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market Randazzo Fresh Market

Ice Cream Shop

Cap’n Frosty Ice Cream Sweet Treats Station Modern Cone Holy Cow! Creamery Downriver Delights

Organic and Health Foods

DaBuzz Honey Natural Food Patch Fresh Thyme Better Health Whole Foods Market

Pies

Achatz Handmade Pie Company Kate’s Kitchen Grand Traverse Pie Company Sister Pie Jeni’s Ugly Pies

Sweets and Treats

The Sweet Tooth of Marine City Pops’ Sweets An Treats Cinnamon Nuts and More Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials Mi Sugar Shack

Tea

The Detroit Bubble Tea Co Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room TeaHaus Goldfish Tea Cafe Blossom Cafe and Bakery

Wine Shop