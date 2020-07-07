Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Specialty Foods

Here are the current rankings in the “Specialty Foods” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Bakery
- Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe
- Tony Cannoli Sweets and Eats
- Cakes By Stephanie
- Sweet & Sweeter Inc
- The Bakehouse
Cakes
- 24th Cheesecakerie Ann Arbor
- Sweet & Sweeter Inc
- Mannino’s Bakery
- Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant
- Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
Catering
- Celebrity Catering
- Hickory BBQ & Grill
- Jackson’s Five Star Catering
- Sopranos Catering
- Nino Salvaggio
Coffee Shop
- Black Iron Coffee Roasters
- Rise & Grind
- Main’s Treat Coffeehouse
- Donutville US
- Alley Cat Cafe
Cupcakes
- Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
- Sugared Petal Cake Shoppe
- M Street Baking Co.
- Karen’s Sweet Tooth Emporium
- Pink Elephant Cupcakes
Donut Shop
- Donutville USA
- Donut Cutter
- Sugarr Donuts
- Chums Do-Nut Shop
- Daddy’s Doughnuts
Ethnic Specialty Grocery
- Alcamo’s Market
- Nino Salvaggio
- Jennies Pierogies
- Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery
- Emily’s Delicatessen
Fresh Produce
- Nino Salvaggio
- Westborn Market
- Eureka Farm Market and Deli
- Randazzo Fresh Market
- Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
Gourmet Food Products
- Grandma Luckey’s Dressing
- Ned’s Pretzels
- Cinnamon Nuts and More
- Miss Kim’s Jams
- Nino Salvaggio
Gourmet Grocery
- Stahl’s Prime Meat & Deli Inc
- Nino Salvaggio
- Westborn Market
- Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
- Randazzo Fresh Market
Ice Cream Shop
- Cap’n Frosty Ice Cream
- Sweet Treats Station
- Modern Cone
- Holy Cow! Creamery
- Downriver Delights
Organic and Health Foods
- DaBuzz Honey
- Natural Food Patch
- Fresh Thyme
- Better Health
- Whole Foods Market
Pies
- Achatz Handmade Pie Company
- Kate’s Kitchen
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Sister Pie
- Jeni’s Ugly Pies
Sweets and Treats
- The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
- Pops’ Sweets An Treats
- Cinnamon Nuts and More
- Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
- Mi Sugar Shack
Tea
- The Detroit Bubble Tea Co
- Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room
- TeaHaus
- Goldfish Tea Cafe
- Blossom Cafe and Bakery
Wine Shop
- Sage Creek Winery
- Filipo Marc Winery
- Old Woodward Cellar
- Michigan By The Bottle Tasting
- Holiday Market/Washington Street Wine/Vitner’s Canton Winery