Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Specialty Foods

Top 5 in 'Specialty Foods' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Specialty Foods” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Bakery

  1. Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe
  2. Tony Cannoli Sweets and Eats
  3. Cakes By Stephanie
  4. Sweet & Sweeter Inc
  5. The Bakehouse

Cakes

  1. 24th Cheesecakerie Ann Arbor
  2. Sweet & Sweeter Inc
  3. Mannino’s Bakery
  4. Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant
  5. Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries

Catering

  1. Celebrity Catering
  2. Hickory BBQ & Grill
  3. Jackson’s Five Star Catering
  4. Sopranos Catering
  5. Nino Salvaggio

Coffee Shop

  1. Black Iron Coffee Roasters
  2. Rise & Grind
  3. Main’s Treat Coffeehouse
  4. Donutville US
  5. Alley Cat Cafe

Cupcakes

  1. Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
  2. Sugared Petal Cake Shoppe
  3. M Street Baking Co.
  4. Karen’s Sweet Tooth Emporium
  5. Pink Elephant Cupcakes

Donut Shop

  1. Donutville USA
  2. Donut Cutter
  3. Sugarr Donuts
  4. Chums Do-Nut Shop
  5. Daddy’s Doughnuts

Ethnic Specialty Grocery

  1. Alcamo’s Market
  2. Nino Salvaggio
  3. Jennies Pierogies
  4. Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery
  5. Emily’s Delicatessen

Fresh Produce

  1. Nino Salvaggio
  2. Westborn Market
  3. Eureka Farm Market and Deli
  4. Randazzo Fresh Market
  5. Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market

Gourmet Food Products

  1. Grandma Luckey’s Dressing
  2. Ned’s Pretzels
  3. Cinnamon Nuts and More
  4. Miss Kim’s Jams
  5. Nino Salvaggio

Gourmet Grocery

  1. Stahl’s Prime Meat & Deli Inc
  2. Nino Salvaggio
  3. Westborn Market
  4. Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
  5. Randazzo Fresh Market

Ice Cream Shop

  1. Cap’n Frosty Ice Cream
  2. Sweet Treats Station
  3. Modern Cone
  4. Holy Cow! Creamery
  5. Downriver Delights

Organic and Health Foods

  1. DaBuzz Honey
  2. Natural Food Patch
  3. Fresh Thyme
  4. Better Health
  5. Whole Foods Market

Pies

  1. Achatz Handmade Pie Company
  2. Kate’s Kitchen
  3. Grand Traverse Pie Company
  4. Sister Pie
  5. Jeni’s Ugly Pies

Sweets and Treats

  1. The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
  2. Pops’ Sweets An Treats
  3. Cinnamon Nuts and More
  4. Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
  5. Mi Sugar Shack

Tea

  1. The Detroit Bubble Tea Co
  2. Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room
  3. TeaHaus
  4. Goldfish Tea Cafe
  5. Blossom Cafe and Bakery

Wine Shop

  1. Sage Creek Winery
  2. Filipo Marc Winery
  3. Old Woodward Cellar
  4. Michigan By The Bottle Tasting
  5. Holiday Market/Washington Street Wine/Vitner’s Canton Winery

