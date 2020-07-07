91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Sports & Recreation

Top 5 in 'Sports & Rec' categories

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current rankings in the “Sports & Recreation” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Amusement Center

  1. Destruction Depot
  2. Rev”d Up Fun
  3. Three Hundred Bowl
  4. The Fifth Wall Escape Room
  5. Rising Phoenix Archery

Bike Shop

  1. Hometown Bicycles
  2. Al Petri & Sons Bike Shop
  3. Tim’s Bike Shop
  4. Wheels in Motion Cyclery
  5. Paul’s Bike Depot

Bowling

  1. Young Bowling & Trophy Supply
  2. Woodland Lanes
  3. All Star Bowling & Trophy
  4. Premier Bowlers Pro Shop
  5. Total Sports

Cheer and Gymnastics

  1. Linsey’s Cheer and Dance Center
  2. Euro Stars Gymnastics
  3. Downriver Gymnastics
  4. American Gymnastics Romeo
  5. Splitz Gymnastics Academy

Festival

  1. Arts, Eats and Beats
  2. Michigan Renaissance Festival
  3. Wyandotte Street Art Fair
  4. Milford Memories
  5. Ann Arbor Art Fair/Armada Fair/Romeo Peach Festival

Golf Course

  1. Heather Highlands Golf Club
  2. Fern Hill Golf club
  3. Kensington Metropark
  4. Dearborn Hills
  5. Fox Hill Golf & Banquet Center

Marina

  1. Belle Maer
  2. Jefferson Beach Marina
  3. MacRay Harbor
  4. Emerald City Harbor
  5. Humbug Marina

Shooting Range

  1. Top Gun Shooting Sports
  2. Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress
  3. Uncoiled Firearms and Gun Range
  4. Center Mass INC
  5. Detroit Sportmen’s Congress

Skating Rink

  1. Mount Clemens Ice Arena
  2. Great Skate
  3. Farmington Hills Ice Arena
  4. Kennedy Ice Arena & Aquatic Center
  5. Suburban Ice Macomb/Taylor Sportsplex

Swimming Pools

  1. Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool
  2. Splash Universe
  3. Macomb Township Recreation Center
  4. Downriver Family YMCA
  5. Life Time Fitness/Troy Family Aquatic Center/Anchor Bay School – Aquatic Center

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.