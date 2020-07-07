Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Sports & Recreation

Here are the current rankings in the “Sports & Recreation” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Amusement Center

Destruction Depot Rev”d Up Fun Three Hundred Bowl The Fifth Wall Escape Room Rising Phoenix Archery

Bike Shop

Hometown Bicycles Al Petri & Sons Bike Shop Tim’s Bike Shop Wheels in Motion Cyclery Paul’s Bike Depot

Bowling

Young Bowling & Trophy Supply Woodland Lanes All Star Bowling & Trophy Premier Bowlers Pro Shop Total Sports

Cheer and Gymnastics

Linsey’s Cheer and Dance Center Euro Stars Gymnastics Downriver Gymnastics American Gymnastics Romeo Splitz Gymnastics Academy

Festival

Arts, Eats and Beats Michigan Renaissance Festival Wyandotte Street Art Fair Milford Memories Ann Arbor Art Fair/Armada Fair/Romeo Peach Festival

Golf Course

Heather Highlands Golf Club Fern Hill Golf club Kensington Metropark Dearborn Hills Fox Hill Golf & Banquet Center

Marina

Belle Maer Jefferson Beach Marina MacRay Harbor Emerald City Harbor Humbug Marina

Shooting Range

Top Gun Shooting Sports Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress Uncoiled Firearms and Gun Range Center Mass INC Detroit Sportmen’s Congress

Skating Rink

Mount Clemens Ice Arena Great Skate Farmington Hills Ice Arena Kennedy Ice Arena & Aquatic Center Suburban Ice Macomb/Taylor Sportsplex

Swimming Pools