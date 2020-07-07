Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Weddings

Here are the current rankings in the “Weddings” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Cake

Celebrity Catering Sweet and Sweeter Bakery Arnold’s Home of Sweets Mannino’s Bakery Christine’s Cakes and Pastries

DJ

RTDJ the Elysium Experience Joe Maroon Entertainment TJ Monte Productions Mike Staff Productions

Invitations

Jen’s Invites Samantha Witte Design LACE Boutique Barbara’s Paper Bag Jade Social

Limousine

ALLSTAR Chauffeured Service Bozzo’s Limousine Messer Limousine Rockstarz Limousine & Party Bus

Make-Up

Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC 24Luxe Hair & Makeup Lena Shkreli Company BridesMaid Beautiful Drop Dead Gorgeous

Musicians and Soloists

Rondo String Quartet SpaceCat Weekend ComeBack Main Street Soul Bluewater Kings Band

Party Rentals

Present Tents - Party & Event Rentals Bob B’s Party Rentals Party Dreams Rent A Bounce Bloomfield Party Rentals

Photographer

Sunflower Productions LLC Dear Fern Photography JLBoone Photography Erin Schmidt Photography Gary North Images

Rings

Ati’s Jewelers Ltd Michael Agnello Jewelers Bogazy Fine Jewelry Lucido Fine Jewelry Pat Scott Jewelers/Tapper’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Special Touch

Celebrity Catering Slingin’ Sisters Event Bartending Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials Filipo Marc Winery The Popped Kernel

Tuxedo

Wesner Tuxedo Men’s Wearhouse Brighton Tux Shop Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique President Tuxedo

Venue

Ukranian Cultural Center Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall The Biddle Hall The Oakley Hungarian Rhapsody

Videographer

Timothy Scott Films Jarmax Productions Lightcraft Entertainment Autumn Rider Films Mike Staff Productions/Peter Michael Photography

Wedding Dresses

Konja’s Bridal The Wedding Shoppe Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique Bombshell Bridal Boutique Piera’s Bridal Couture

Wedding Planner

Forever Memories Events WillUParty Event Planning LDT Events Beautiful Day Planning A June Event

Wedding Florist