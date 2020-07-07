91ºF

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Weddings

Top 5 in 'Weddings' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Weddings” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Cake

  1. Celebrity Catering
  2. Sweet and Sweeter Bakery
  3. Arnold’s Home of Sweets
  4. Mannino’s Bakery
  5. Christine’s Cakes and Pastries

DJ

  1. RTDJ
  2. the Elysium Experience
  3. Joe Maroon Entertainment
  4. TJ Monte Productions
  5. Mike Staff Productions

Invitations

  1. Jen’s Invites
  2. Samantha Witte Design
  3. LACE Boutique
  4. Barbara’s Paper Bag
  5. Jade Social

Limousine

  1. ALLSTAR Chauffeured Service
  2. Bozzo’s Limousine
  3. Messer Limousine
  4. Rockstarz Limousine & Party Bus

Make-Up

  1. Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  2. 24Luxe Hair & Makeup
  3. Lena Shkreli Company
  4. BridesMaid Beautiful
  5. Drop Dead Gorgeous

Musicians and Soloists

  1. Rondo String Quartet
  2. SpaceCat
  3. Weekend ComeBack
  4. Main Street Soul
  5. Bluewater Kings Band

Party Rentals

  1. Present Tents - Party & Event Rentals
  2. Bob B’s Party Rentals
  3. Party Dreams
  4. Rent A Bounce
  5. Bloomfield Party Rentals

Photographer

  1. Sunflower Productions LLC
  2. Dear Fern Photography
  3. JLBoone Photography
  4. Erin Schmidt Photography
  5. Gary North Images

Rings

  1. Ati’s Jewelers Ltd
  2. Michael Agnello Jewelers
  3. Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  4. Lucido Fine Jewelry
  5. Pat Scott Jewelers/Tapper’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Special Touch

  1. Celebrity Catering
  2. Slingin’ Sisters Event Bartending
  3. Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
  4. Filipo Marc Winery
  5. The Popped Kernel

Tuxedo

  1. Wesner Tuxedo
  2. Men’s Wearhouse
  3. Brighton Tux Shop
  4. Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique
  5. President Tuxedo

Venue

  1. Ukranian Cultural Center
  2. Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall
  3. The Biddle Hall
  4. The Oakley
  5. Hungarian Rhapsody

Videographer

  1. Timothy Scott Films
  2. Jarmax Productions
  3. Lightcraft Entertainment
  4. Autumn Rider Films
  5. Mike Staff Productions/Peter Michael Photography

Wedding Dresses

  1. Konja’s Bridal
  2. The Wedding Shoppe
  3. Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique
  4. Bombshell Bridal Boutique
  5. Piera’s Bridal Couture

Wedding Planner

  1. Forever Memories Events
  2. WillUParty Event Planning
  3. LDT Events
  4. Beautiful Day Planning
  5. A June Event

Wedding Florist

  1. Michael B. Anthony
  2. Clever Bumblebee Creations
  3. Distinctive Design by Trish
  4. Keepsake Design Allenton
  5. Love Story Events

