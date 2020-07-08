Current rankings in Vote 4 The Best

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best? The links below will take you to stories with the current Top 5 leaders in every category!

Your votes can make a big difference in these final days. Remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm this Wednesday, July 15th.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.