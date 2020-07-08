82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 8: Beauty

Top 5 in 'Beauty' categories

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current rankings in the “Beauty” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Hair Salon

  1. Amy Salon
  2. Salon Fusion
  3. Headroom Another Salon
  4. Tacari Salon
  5. Tortoise and the Hair

Masssage

  1. Associates Therapeutic
  2. Entouch LLC yoga, massage
  3. Serenity Touch Massage
  4. Still Point Massage
  5. The Rejuvenation Station

Manicure and Pedicure

  1. Woodhaven Nails and Spa
  2. Therese At The Nail Suite 1
  3. The Golden Horseshoe Nail Co
  4. Vivi Nails
  5. Just Polished Nails

Barber

  1. Legends Haircuts for Men
  2. Cherry Hill Barber Shop
  3. Nick’s Barbershop
  4. Korner Barber Shop
  5. LaRosa’s Barber Shop

Brows/Lashes

  1. Blushed Aesthetics
  2. Lash Dolls
  3. I Brow Your Browz
  4. 24Luxe Beauty Bar
  5. Saving Face Esthetics

Hair Color

  1. Salon Simply Beautiful
  2. Salon Bellissimo
  3. G.Alena’s Salon
  4. Sakora Salon & Day Spa
  5. Lockstar Studio

Hair Extensions

  1. Elite Extensions
  2. Salon Bellissimo
  3. Aesthetic Hair Co
  4. G. Alena’s Salon Serenity & Spa
  5. Chaos Studio Salon/V.I.P Salon & Spa

Hair Straightening

  1. Salon Simply Beautiful
  2. V.I.P Salon & Spa
  3. Becky’s Hair Force
  4. Olympia Salon & Spa
  5. Excel Salon Spa

Spa

  1. Kimi K Salon & Spa
  2. Northville Beauty Spa
  3. Beneficial Skin and Body Care
  4. Saving Face Esthetics
  5. Heavenly Day Spa

Tanning

  1. Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  2. 24Luxe Beauty Bar
  3. Sun Bunny Spray Tans
  4. Bubbly Tub & Tan
  5. SprayChic Airbrush Tanning

Tattoo & Piercing

  1. Ageless Image Tattoo
  2. Black Ritual Tattoo
  3. Tattoo 13
  4. Mean Ink Tattoo
  5. Aces Tattoo Shop

Waxing

  1. The Strip - Wax Bar
  2. 24Luxe Beauty Bar
  3. Saving Face Esthetics
  4. Just Posh Esthetics and Massage
  5. Lash Dolls

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.