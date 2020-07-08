Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 8: Beauty

Here are the current rankings in the “Beauty” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Hair Salon

Amy Salon Salon Fusion Headroom Another Salon Tacari Salon Tortoise and the Hair

Masssage

Associates Therapeutic Entouch LLC yoga, massage Serenity Touch Massage Still Point Massage The Rejuvenation Station

Manicure and Pedicure

Woodhaven Nails and Spa Therese At The Nail Suite 1 The Golden Horseshoe Nail Co Vivi Nails Just Polished Nails

Barber

Legends Haircuts for Men Cherry Hill Barber Shop Nick’s Barbershop Korner Barber Shop LaRosa’s Barber Shop

Brows/Lashes

Blushed Aesthetics Lash Dolls I Brow Your Browz 24Luxe Beauty Bar Saving Face Esthetics

Hair Color

Salon Simply Beautiful Salon Bellissimo G.Alena’s Salon Sakora Salon & Day Spa Lockstar Studio

Hair Extensions

Elite Extensions Salon Bellissimo Aesthetic Hair Co G. Alena’s Salon Serenity & Spa Chaos Studio Salon/V.I.P Salon & Spa

Hair Straightening

Salon Simply Beautiful V.I.P Salon & Spa Becky’s Hair Force Olympia Salon & Spa Excel Salon Spa

Spa

Kimi K Salon & Spa Northville Beauty Spa Beneficial Skin and Body Care Saving Face Esthetics Heavenly Day Spa

Tanning

Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC 24Luxe Beauty Bar Sun Bunny Spray Tans Bubbly Tub & Tan SprayChic Airbrush Tanning

Tattoo & Piercing

Ageless Image Tattoo Black Ritual Tattoo Tattoo 13 Mean Ink Tattoo Aces Tattoo Shop

Waxing