Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 8: Beauty

Here are the current rankings in the “Beauty” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Hair Salon
- Amy Salon
- Salon Fusion
- Headroom Another Salon
- Tacari Salon
- Tortoise and the Hair
Masssage
- Associates Therapeutic
- Entouch LLC yoga, massage
- Serenity Touch Massage
- Still Point Massage
- The Rejuvenation Station
Manicure and Pedicure
- Woodhaven Nails and Spa
- Therese At The Nail Suite 1
- The Golden Horseshoe Nail Co
- Vivi Nails
- Just Polished Nails
Barber
- Legends Haircuts for Men
- Cherry Hill Barber Shop
- Nick’s Barbershop
- Korner Barber Shop
- LaRosa’s Barber Shop
Brows/Lashes
- Blushed Aesthetics
- Lash Dolls
- I Brow Your Browz
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
- Saving Face Esthetics
Hair Color
- Salon Simply Beautiful
- Salon Bellissimo
- G.Alena’s Salon
- Sakora Salon & Day Spa
- Lockstar Studio
Hair Extensions
- Elite Extensions
- Salon Bellissimo
- Aesthetic Hair Co
- G. Alena’s Salon Serenity & Spa
- Chaos Studio Salon/V.I.P Salon & Spa
Hair Straightening
- Salon Simply Beautiful
- V.I.P Salon & Spa
- Becky’s Hair Force
- Olympia Salon & Spa
- Excel Salon Spa
Spa
- Kimi K Salon & Spa
- Northville Beauty Spa
- Beneficial Skin and Body Care
- Saving Face Esthetics
- Heavenly Day Spa
Tanning
- Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
- Sun Bunny Spray Tans
- Bubbly Tub & Tan
- SprayChic Airbrush Tanning
Tattoo & Piercing
- Ageless Image Tattoo
- Black Ritual Tattoo
- Tattoo 13
- Mean Ink Tattoo
- Aces Tattoo Shop
Waxing
- The Strip - Wax Bar
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
- Saving Face Esthetics
- Just Posh Esthetics and Massage
- Lash Dolls