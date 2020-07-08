82ºF

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 8: Fashion

Top 5 in 'Fashion' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Fashion” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Alterations

  1. Hook & Eye Alterations and Vintage
  2. Konja’s Bridal
  3. The Boulevard Boutique
  4. Hersh’s Inc
  5. The Mall at Partridge Creek

Children’s Clothing

  1. Carter’s
  2. The Children’s Place
  3. Connie’s Children’s Shop
  4. 9 Month Bump
  5. Janie and Jack/Sofi Stella Children’s Boutique

Consignment

  1. Sum Girls Boutique
  2. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  3. Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
  4. Closet NV
  5. Trouve Upscale Resale

Detroit Apparel

  1. Venue South Lyon
  2. A Design Line Embroidery LLC
  3. Made in Detroit
  4. Peacock Room
  5. I Am Detroit Clothing

Jewelry

  1. Radiant Fine Jewelry
  2. Michael Agnello Jewelers
  3. The Padme Company
  4. Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  5. Ahee Jewelers

Logo Marketing Apparel

  1. Seven Graphics
  2. J-R-E Shirts
  3. Earth to Earth
  4. LR Embroidered Creations
  5. Inkorporate Graphics

Men’s Clothing

  1. Henry The Hatter
  2. Tailored Detroit
  3. Brotherhood Sports
  4. The Claymore Shop Birmingham
  5. George Gregory

Resale

  1. Clothes Mentor
  2. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  3. LeBoutique Upscale Resale
  4. The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
  5. Children’s Orchard Sterling Heights

Shoes

  1. Enchanted Shoes
  2. Nordstrom Somerset Collection
  3. Chester Boot Shop
  4. Skechers Retail
  5. Mr. Alans

Sports Apparel

  1. Brotherhood Sports Apparel
  2. Gamers / Detroit Game Gear
  3. Sports & Apparel

Vintage

  1. The Getup Vintage
  2. Rat Queen Vintage
  3. Lost and Found Vintage
  4. Max & Ollie’s Vintage Boutique
  5. Finders Keepers/Mama Coo’s Boutique

Women’s Accessories

  1. Avabelle Boutique
  2. The Padme Company
  3. Rude Trendz
  4. Harp’s Lingerie
  5. Stef-n-Ty

Women’s Boutique

  1. Avabelle Boutique
  2. Ruboo Boutique
  3. Hersh’s
  4. Gigi’s Mode
  5. Rude Trendz*

