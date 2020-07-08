Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 8: Fashion

Here are the current rankings in the “Fashion” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Alterations
- Hook & Eye Alterations and Vintage
- Konja’s Bridal
- The Boulevard Boutique
- Hersh’s Inc
- The Mall at Partridge Creek
Children’s Clothing
- Carter’s
- The Children’s Place
- Connie’s Children’s Shop
- 9 Month Bump
- Janie and Jack/Sofi Stella Children’s Boutique
Consignment
- Sum Girls Boutique
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
- Closet NV
- Trouve Upscale Resale
Detroit Apparel
- Venue South Lyon
- A Design Line Embroidery LLC
- Made in Detroit
- Peacock Room
- I Am Detroit Clothing
Jewelry
- Radiant Fine Jewelry
- Michael Agnello Jewelers
- The Padme Company
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
- Ahee Jewelers
Logo Marketing Apparel
- Seven Graphics
- J-R-E Shirts
- Earth to Earth
- LR Embroidered Creations
- Inkorporate Graphics
Men’s Clothing
- Henry The Hatter
- Tailored Detroit
- Brotherhood Sports
- The Claymore Shop Birmingham
- George Gregory
Resale
- Clothes Mentor
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- LeBoutique Upscale Resale
- The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
- Children’s Orchard Sterling Heights
Shoes
- Enchanted Shoes
- Nordstrom Somerset Collection
- Chester Boot Shop
- Skechers Retail
- Mr. Alans
Sports Apparel
- Brotherhood Sports Apparel
- Gamers / Detroit Game Gear
- Sports & Apparel
Vintage
- The Getup Vintage
- Rat Queen Vintage
- Lost and Found Vintage
- Max & Ollie’s Vintage Boutique
- Finders Keepers/Mama Coo’s Boutique
Women’s Accessories
- Avabelle Boutique
- The Padme Company
- Rude Trendz
- Harp’s Lingerie
- Stef-n-Ty
Women’s Boutique
- Avabelle Boutique
- Ruboo Boutique
- Hersh’s
- Gigi’s Mode
- Rude Trendz*