Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 8: Services

Top 5 in 'Services' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Services” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Cell Phone Repair

  1. Cracked Electronic Repair (Cell Phone Repair)
  2. Computer Virus (”God”)
  3. CB’s Computer and Electronic Repair
  4. iFix Detroit
  5. Cell Phone Repair

Dry Cleaning

  1. Laundry Room Center
  2. Belding Cleaners
  3. Tide Dry Cleaners
  4. Janet Davis Cleaners
  5. All-Star Dry Cleaners

Heating and Cooling

  1. Ciamillo Heating & Cooling Co.
  2. Comfort-Temp Heating & Cooling
  3. Competitive Heating and Cooling
  4. Family Heating, Cooling & Electrical
  5. Randazzo Heating & Cooling

House Cleaning

  1. Michigan’s Finest Floor Care
  2. Cort Carpet Cleaning
  3. Best Choice Window Cleaning
  4. Night Owl Carpet Cleaning
  5. Dawn to Dusk Cleaning Service

Music Lessons

  1. Music Maker Studio
  2. Suzuki Royal Oak Institute
  3. Detroit Violin Co
  4. GarageBand Music
  5. Rob Bourassa

Photography

  1. Dante Dasaro Photography
  2. RSM Photographic
  3. Portraits with Michelle
  4. Starpointe Photography
  5. Capture a Moment Photography

Plumbing

  1. Foundation Systems of Michigan
  2. Burton’s Plumbing & Heating
  3. AJ Danboise
  4. Thornton & Grooms
  5. FLAME Heating and Cooling

Realtors

  1. The Tina Peterson Team
  2. Alexander Klonowski
  3. Dan Gutfreund of Sotheby’s
  4. Clients First, Realtors
  5. The Stanczak Group

Remodeling

  1. Sculpture Cabinetry & Renovation
  2. Tittle Brothers Construction
  3. Home Improvements by McLaughlin
  4. K&B Renovatons St Clair
  5. Martin Renovation and Restoration/Kehrig Construction Inc./Local Renovations, Clawson

Tutoring

  1. Kumon of Commerce
  2. Great Lakes Educational..
  3. INTER-LINGUA
  4. Goldstar Enrichment Learning
  5. Sylan Learning Center - Tr...

Other

  1. Nanette Cameron RDN/Nut..
  2. Bees In The D
  3. Birmingham Sealcoat
  4. Stepping Stones Counseling
  5. Cadillac Travel Group

