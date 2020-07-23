Winners: Beware of fake callers selling plaques

BE AWARE: If anyone calls you claiming to be associated with WDIV Local 4, and tries to sell you a plaque, often for hundreds of dollars -- be aware it is not us! We would never call trying to sell you anything.

However, if you are a first place winner and would like to order a plaque, you can contact our printer and get a discounted rate. They have all of our approved artwork. Email Mark Jaroh at sales@mjawards.com.

Or we’ll be happy to send you the artwork to take to a printer of your choice. Email us at vote4thebest@wdiv.com.