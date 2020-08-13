82ºF

Vote 4 The Best

Current Rankings in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition as of August 13

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition - Vote Now!
Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? BELOW are the current Top 5 leaders in every category! You only have until this Sunday to help your favorites take the lead!

The race is close in a lot of categories and your votes can make a big difference. These businesses need your support now more than ever, so remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on August 16th.

Grooming

  1. The Downriver Grooming Company
  2. Peticured Pet Nail Specialists
  3. Splish Splash Pet Wash
  4. Bubble Puppy
  5. Abby’s Mutt Hut

Pet Boarding

  1. Animal House Kennel
  2. Bubble Puppy Playhouse
  3. Bark Avenue Play and Stay Utica
  4. 4 Seasons Pet Resort
  5. Ruffin’ It Pet Resort

Veterinarians

  1. Woodhaven Animal Hospital
  2. Mitten Animal Hospital
  3. Orion Animal Hospital
  4. Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital
  5. Animal Rehabilitation Facility

Training

  1. Einstein Dog Training
  2. Motor City K9 Solutions, LLC
  3. 3CK9 Training
  4. Kat Stevens Dog Training
  5. Happy Tails Learning Center for Dogs

Pet Sitting

  1. H Pack Pet Sitting
  2. Doggie Latchkey
  3. Belly Rub Boulevard LLC
  4. Rosebuds Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
  5. Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

Dog Walker

  1. Doggie Latchkey
  2. Belly Rub Boulevard LLC
  3. Walk the Dog, ect
  4. Rosebuds Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
  5. Paws Around Motown

Pet Shop

  1. Premier Pet Supply
  2. Detroit K-9 Supplies
  3. Chirping Friends Pets & Supplies
  4. Celebrity Pets Co.
  5. Dog Gone Delicious Dog Treats

Other

  1. Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue
  2. A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue
  3. PACE - Pet & Animal Cremation Endearment
  4. Puppy Poo Patrol
  5. Hunter’s Healthy Treats

