Current Rankings in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition as of August 13

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? BELOW are the current Top 5 leaders in every category! You only have until this Sunday to help your favorites take the lead!
The race is close in a lot of categories and your votes can make a big difference. These businesses need your support now more than ever, so remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on August 16th.
Grooming
- The Downriver Grooming Company
- Peticured Pet Nail Specialists
- Splish Splash Pet Wash
- Bubble Puppy
- Abby’s Mutt Hut
Pet Boarding
- Animal House Kennel
- Bubble Puppy Playhouse
- Bark Avenue Play and Stay Utica
- 4 Seasons Pet Resort
- Ruffin’ It Pet Resort
Veterinarians
- Woodhaven Animal Hospital
- Mitten Animal Hospital
- Orion Animal Hospital
- Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital
- Animal Rehabilitation Facility
Training
- Einstein Dog Training
- Motor City K9 Solutions, LLC
- 3CK9 Training
- Kat Stevens Dog Training
- Happy Tails Learning Center for Dogs
Pet Sitting
- H Pack Pet Sitting
- Doggie Latchkey
- Belly Rub Boulevard LLC
- Rosebuds Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
- Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
Dog Walker
- Doggie Latchkey
- Belly Rub Boulevard LLC
- Walk the Dog, ect
- Rosebuds Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
- Paws Around Motown
Pet Shop
- Premier Pet Supply
- Detroit K-9 Supplies
- Chirping Friends Pets & Supplies
- Celebrity Pets Co.
- Dog Gone Delicious Dog Treats
Other
- Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue
- A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue
- PACE - Pet & Animal Cremation Endearment
- Puppy Poo Patrol
- Hunter’s Healthy Treats
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.