Current Rankings in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition as of August 13

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? BELOW are the current Top 5 leaders in every category! You only have until this Sunday to help your favorites take the lead!

The race is close in a lot of categories and your votes can make a big difference. These businesses need your support now more than ever, so remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on August 16th.

Grooming

The Downriver Grooming Company Peticured Pet Nail Specialists Splish Splash Pet Wash Bubble Puppy Abby’s Mutt Hut

Pet Boarding

Animal House Kennel Bubble Puppy Playhouse Bark Avenue Play and Stay Utica 4 Seasons Pet Resort Ruffin’ It Pet Resort

Veterinarians

Woodhaven Animal Hospital Mitten Animal Hospital Orion Animal Hospital Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital Animal Rehabilitation Facility

Training

Einstein Dog Training Motor City K9 Solutions, LLC 3CK9 Training Kat Stevens Dog Training Happy Tails Learning Center for Dogs

Pet Sitting

H Pack Pet Sitting Doggie Latchkey Belly Rub Boulevard LLC Rosebuds Pet Sitting & Dog Walking Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

Dog Walker

Doggie Latchkey Belly Rub Boulevard LLC Walk the Dog, ect Rosebuds Pet Sitting & Dog Walking Paws Around Motown

Pet Shop

Premier Pet Supply Detroit K-9 Supplies Chirping Friends Pets & Supplies Celebrity Pets Co. Dog Gone Delicious Dog Treats

Other

Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue PACE - Pet & Animal Cremation Endearment Puppy Poo Patrol Hunter’s Healthy Treats

