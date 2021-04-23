Vote 4 the Best: Pets - Nominations

Nominations for the Pets Edition of Vote 4 The Best are now closed. If you missed the nomination period and want to enter a pet business, email vote4thebest@wdiv.com.

Thank you to everyone who participated. Next up, there will be a voting round where Metro Detroiters like you will choose the winners in each category! Voting starts Thursday, May 6.

Winners will be published on our website so that the contest can be used as a “Go-To-Guide” for finding the best pet businesses around! See the winners from last year here.

Nominations: 4/23-5/3

Voting: 5/6-5/18

Stay updated: