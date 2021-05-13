Current Rankings in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition as of May 13

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? BELOW are the current Top 5 leaders in every category in no particular order.
There are a lot of close races and your votes can make the difference. You can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on May 18th.
Grooming
- H Pack Pet Services
- Peticured Pet Nail Specialists
- Michele’s Pet Parlor
- Splish Splash Pet Wash
- Bubbles & Bows, LLC.
Pet Boarding
- The Golden Leash
- All American Pet Resorts Lakeshore Resort
- Bark Avenue Play and Stay Utica
- Animal House Pet Services
- Ruffin’ It Pet Resort
Veterinarians
- Woodhaven Animal Hospital
- Madison Veterinary Hospital
- Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort
- Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital
- Riverview Veterinary Center
Training
- K9 Safety Consultants, LLC
- Motor City K9 Solutions, LLC
- Einstein Dog Training
- Smart Dog Obedience
- Barky Mark’s Dog Training
Pet Sitting
- Doggie Latchkey
- Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
- H Pack Pet Sitting
- Fur Baby Comfort & Care
- Bed & BARKfest - Farmington
Dog Walker
- Doggie Latchkey
- Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
- Fur Baby Comfort & Care
- H Pack Pet Services
- Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
Pet Shop
- Detroit K-9 Supplies
- Bow Wow Baketique
- Premier Pet Supply
- Chirping Friends Pets & Supplies
- Celebrity Pets Co.
Other
- Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue
- Puppy Poo Patrol
- A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue
- Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
- Devoted Barn
Stay updated:
- Facebook - facebook.com/Local4
- Twitter - @Local4News
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.