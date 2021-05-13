Partly Cloudy icon
66º

Vote 4 The Best

Current Rankings in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition as of May 13

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Tags: 
Vote 4 The Best
,
Pets
Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition - Vote Now!
Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition - Vote Now!

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? BELOW are the current Top 5 leaders in every category in no particular order.

There are a lot of close races and your votes can make the difference. You can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on May 18th.

Grooming

  • H Pack Pet Services
  • Peticured Pet Nail Specialists
  • Michele’s Pet Parlor
  • Splish Splash Pet Wash
  • Bubbles & Bows, LLC.

Pet Boarding

  • The Golden Leash
  • All American Pet Resorts Lakeshore Resort
  • Bark Avenue Play and Stay Utica
  • Animal House Pet Services
  • Ruffin’ It Pet Resort

Veterinarians

  • Woodhaven Animal Hospital
  • Madison Veterinary Hospital
  • Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort
  • Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital
  • Riverview Veterinary Center

Training

  • K9 Safety Consultants, LLC
  • Motor City K9 Solutions, LLC
  • Einstein Dog Training
  • Smart Dog Obedience
  • Barky Mark’s Dog Training

Pet Sitting

  • Doggie Latchkey
  • Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
  • H Pack Pet Sitting
  • Fur Baby Comfort & Care
  • Bed & BARKfest - Farmington

Dog Walker

  • Doggie Latchkey
  • Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
  • Fur Baby Comfort & Care
  • H Pack Pet Services
  • Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

Pet Shop

  • Detroit K-9 Supplies
  • Bow Wow Baketique
  • Premier Pet Supply
  • Chirping Friends Pets & Supplies
  • Celebrity Pets Co.

Other

  • Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue
  • Puppy Poo Patrol
  • A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue
  • Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
  • Devoted Barn

Stay updated:

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: