Current Rankings in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition as of May 13

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? BELOW are the current Top 5 leaders in every category in no particular order.

There are a lot of close races and your votes can make the difference. You can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on May 18th.

Grooming

H Pack Pet Services

Peticured Pet Nail Specialists

Michele’s Pet Parlor

Splish Splash Pet Wash

Bubbles & Bows, LLC.

Pet Boarding

The Golden Leash

All American Pet Resorts Lakeshore Resort

Bark Avenue Play and Stay Utica

Animal House Pet Services

Ruffin’ It Pet Resort

Veterinarians

Woodhaven Animal Hospital

Madison Veterinary Hospital

Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort

Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital

Riverview Veterinary Center

Training

K9 Safety Consultants, LLC

Motor City K9 Solutions, LLC

Einstein Dog Training

Smart Dog Obedience

Barky Mark’s Dog Training

Pet Sitting

Doggie Latchkey

Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC

H Pack Pet Sitting

Fur Baby Comfort & Care

Bed & BARKfest - Farmington

Dog Walker

Doggie Latchkey

Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC

Fur Baby Comfort & Care

H Pack Pet Services

Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

Pet Shop

Detroit K-9 Supplies

Bow Wow Baketique

Premier Pet Supply

Chirping Friends Pets & Supplies

Celebrity Pets Co.

Other

Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue

Puppy Poo Patrol

A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Devoted Barn

