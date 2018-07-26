7 best donut shops in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best donuts in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 7 donut shops in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

7. Tasty Boy Donuts (Flat Rock)

6. Daddy's Doughnuts (Utica)

5. Daily Dozen (Warren, Royal Oak)

4. Dutch Girl Donuts (Detroit)

3. The Looney Baker (Livonia)

2. Avon Donuts (Pontiac)

1. Donutville USA (Dearborn)

Related Vote 4 The Best stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.