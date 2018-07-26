7 best spots for fries in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best fries in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 7 spots for fries in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

7. Green Dot Stables (Detroit)

6. Round House BBQ (Trenton)

5. Red Robin Gourmet (Various locations)

4. Checkers (Various locations)

3. McDonald's (Various locations)

2. HopCat (Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak)

1. Five Guys (Various locations)

