Best Metro Detroit comfort food restaurants for cold weather - Vote 4 the Best

Try these warm eats voted best by locals

By Madeline Allen
During this cold and blustery weather, what could be better than warm, delicious, comfort food? For the best of the best, check out our Vote 4 the Best winners that serve piping-hot grub to take the chill from our bones and let us sit back and relax in a unique atmosphere. Here are some of our favorites that are perfect for this chilly week:

The Maple Leaf Family Restaurant – Winner ‘Family Restaurant’
The Coach Sports Grille – Winner ‘Soup’
Red Hots Coney Island – Winner 'Chili'
Taystee’s Burgers – Winner ‘American’
Southern Smokehouse – Winner ‘Soul Food’
OM Café – Winner ‘Vegetarian’
Polish Village Café – Winner ‘Polish’

 