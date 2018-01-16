Best Metro Detroit comfort food restaurants for cold weather - Vote 4 the Best

During this cold and blustery weather, what could be better than warm, delicious, comfort food? For the best of the best, check out our Vote 4 the Best winners that serve piping-hot grub to take the chill from our bones and let us sit back and relax in a unique atmosphere. Here are some of our favorites that are perfect for this chilly week:

The Maple Leaf Family Restaurant – Winner ‘Family Restaurant’

The Coach Sports Grille – Winner ‘Soup’

Red Hots Coney Island – Winner 'Chili'

Taystee’s Burgers – Winner ‘American’

Southern Smokehouse – Winner ‘Soul Food’

OM Café – Winner ‘Vegetarian’

Polish Village Café – Winner ‘Polish’