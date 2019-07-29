Black Iron Coffee Roasters in Howell wins for 'Best Coffee Shop'

Kevin Ridge discovered his passion for coffee late in life, when he began developing the perfect blend. In 2015, he founded Black Iron Coffee Roasters, a business that quickly became popular at local farmer's markets.

That success culminated in the opening of their first physical store in Howell only three months ago — and it has already won the No. 1 spot in the Vote 4 the Best category “Best Coffee Shop.”

Known for their specialty blends and in-house roasted coffee beans, Black Iron Coffee Roasters provided some of their famous pour over coffee, a beverage made by pouring water directly over the grounded coffee and letting it drip into the cup - great for camping or taking it on-the-go.

They also offer espresso drinks, brewed and iced coffee, teas and hot chocolate. And all of their pastries are made in-house.

