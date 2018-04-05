Vote 4 the Best: Where to eat on Deep Dish Pizza Day, plus a pizza poll!

Looking to celebrate national Deep Dish Pizza Day this April 5th? Then check out these pizza places and VOTE in our poll below to tell us what kind of pizza is best!

These winners in our Vote 4 the Best contest have some delicious deep dish pizza that metro Detroiters love (check out the guide at the bottom of this article for all the best places to eat in metro Detroit!):

Chubby Charlie's - Offering about 20 types of 'specialty' topped pizzas, you can get your pizza whatever shape our size you like it -- including deep dish!

- Offering about 20 types of 'specialty' topped pizzas, you can get your pizza whatever shape our size you like it -- including deep dish! Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria - Second place winner in 'Italian'. Around since 1956, they let you build your own deep dish pizza just the way you like it!

