Celebrity Catering voted 'Best Catering' in Metro Detroit

Chef Matt Jenkins was at Local 4 on Wednesday to announce his business, Celebrity Catering, earned the gold in two Vote 4 the Best categories.

Celebrity Catering's winning streak doesn't end there, though. They also took second place in the very competitive wedding cake category. It's no surprise, because Chef Matt tells us all of their cakes are made in-house.

The Troy-based business serves weddings, graduation parties, and more. They also work alongside other business to take the stress out of wedding planning for brides and grooms. They've partnered with DJs, photographers, banquet halls, and other businesses to provide package deals that turn what could be a difficult process into a one-stop shop.

For Wednesday's broadcast, Chef Matt brought in some of Celebrity Catering's most mouthwatering dishes, including their bourbon maple bacon glazed pork tenderloin and parmesan-encrusted chicken piccata.

If those dishes sound delicious to you, but you're not sure you have the skills to make them yourself, you're in luck! Celebrity Catering also offers cooking classes to both kids and adults to help share their love of cooking.

