Check out who's currently leading in Vote 4 the Best Fashion

Here are the current leaders in fashion! Remember that you can vote once per hour; and since a lot of these are close contests, the rankings could change at any time. You can vote by going to clickondetroit.com/4thebest or scrolling to the bottom of the page.
Men's Clothing
- Manno Clothing and Tailoring
- LeConte Men's Clothiers
- The Shirt Box tied with Men's Wearhouse
- The Shirt Box tied with Men's Wearhouse
- The Claymore Shop Birmingham MI.
Alterations
- Konja's Bridal
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Margaux & Max
- Gierk Shoes
- LeConte Men's Clothiers
Children's Clothing
- Sofi Stella Children's Boutique & More
- Connie's Children's Shop
- Janie and Jack tied with 9 Month Bump
- Janie and Jack tied with 9 Month Bump
- Meijer tied with Polka Dot Pandas tied with LOFT
Consignment
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Consignment Clothiers
- HIPS Resale Boutique
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
- Closet NV
Detroit Apparel
- Made in Detroit
- Funky 7
- The Detroit Line
- Peacock Room
- Lost In Sound Detroit
Dry Cleaners
- Belding Cleaners
- Royalty Cleaners
- All-Star Dry Cleaners
- American Dry Cleaning
- Shores Cleaners
Jewelry
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
- Ahee Jewelers
- Motif Jewelers tied with Waterfall Jewelers
- Motif Jewelers tied with Waterfall Jewelers
- Dominic's Fine Jewelry
Resale
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
- The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
- HIPS Resale Boutique
- Margaux & Max tied with Trouve Upscale Resale
Vintage
- The Getup Vintage
- Lost & Found vintage
- Lost In Sound Detroit
- Finders Keepers
- Time Warp LLC
Women's Accessories
- Body Empire
- LACE Boutique
- 4th Street Boutique
- Glitz & Ears Boutique
- Rude Trendz
Women's Boutique
- Posh Boutique LLC
- Liz Louize
- 4th Street Boutique
- Scarborough Square Boutique
- Glitz & Ears Boutique