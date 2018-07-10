Vote 4 The Best

Check out who's currently leading in Vote 4 the Best Fashion

Vote for your favorite businesses until July 15

Here are the current leaders in fashion! Remember that you can vote once per hour; and since a lot of these are close contests, the rankings could change at any time. You can vote by going to clickondetroit.com/4thebest or scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Men's Clothing

  1. Manno Clothing and Tailoring
  2. LeConte Men's Clothiers
  3. The Shirt Box tied with Men's Wearhouse
  4. The Shirt Box tied with Men's Wearhouse
  5. The Claymore Shop Birmingham MI.

Alterations

  1. Konja's Bridal
  2. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  3. Margaux & Max
  4. Gierk Shoes
  5. LeConte Men's Clothiers

Children's Clothing

  1. Sofi Stella Children's Boutique & More
  2. Connie's Children's Shop
  3. Janie and Jack tied with 9 Month Bump
  4. Janie and Jack tied with 9 Month Bump
  5. Meijer tied with Polka Dot Pandas tied with LOFT

Consignment

  1. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  2. Consignment Clothiers
  3. HIPS Resale Boutique
  4. Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  5. Closet NV

Detroit Apparel

  1. Made in Detroit
  2. Funky 7
  3. The Detroit Line
  4. Peacock Room
  5. Lost In Sound Detroit

Dry Cleaners

  1. Belding Cleaners
  2. Royalty Cleaners
  3. All-Star Dry Cleaners
  4. American Dry Cleaning
  5. Shores Cleaners

Jewelry

  1. Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  2. Ahee Jewelers
  3. Motif Jewelers tied with Waterfall Jewelers
  4. Motif Jewelers tied with Waterfall Jewelers
  5. Dominic's Fine Jewelry

Resale

  1. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  2. Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
  3. The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
  4. HIPS Resale Boutique
  5. Margaux & Max tied with Trouve Upscale Resale

Vintage

  1. The Getup Vintage
  2. Lost & Found vintage
  3. Lost In Sound Detroit
  4. Finders Keepers
  5. Time Warp LLC

Women's Accessories

  1. Body Empire
  2. LACE Boutique
  3. 4th Street Boutique
  4. Glitz & Ears Boutique
  5. Rude Trendz

Women's Boutique

  1. Posh Boutique LLC
  2. Liz Louize
  3. 4th Street Boutique
  4. Scarborough Square Boutique
  5. Glitz & Ears Boutique

 