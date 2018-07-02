Top 5 current Fitness leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Vote 4 The Best

Aerobics:

  1. More Fit
  2. Ohana Fitness And Wellness
  3. Studio Z Fitness
  4. Applied Fitness Solutions
  5. Burn Boot Camp - New Hudson
     

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  1. Linsey's Cheer & Dance Center
  2. Euro Stars Gymnastics
  3. Cutting Edge Athletics
  4. Aerial Express Gymnastics
  5. Olympia Gymnastics Academy
     

Dance Studio:

  1. Linsey's Cheer & Dance Center
  2. Suzette's Masters of Dance
  3. Rhythm Pointe Dance Academy
  4. Underground Dance Company
  5. Manda's Rhythm & Dance
     

Gym:

  1. Xceleration Fitness
  2. Applied Fitness Solutions
  3. Pure Fitness Club
  4. More Fit
  5. Motor City Barbell & Fitness Club
     

Martial Arts:

  1. Dallo Martial Arts
  2. MKG Detroit - Martial Arts, Kickboxing, Yoga, & Fitness
  3. D-Lux KARATE
  4. Mejishi Martial Arts
  5. Redford Karate
     

Personal Trainers:

  1. JD Fitness LLC
  2. Xceleration Fitness
  3. PT in the D, LLC
  4. Motor City Barbell & Fitness Club
  5. Applied Fitness Solutions
     

Pilates Studio:

  1. Rock Your Body Pilates
  2. Reforming Foundations Pilates & Wellness
  3. Pure Barre Rochester
  4. Core Sport Pilates Fitness Studio
  5. Fit Society and Live Clean Nutrition (TIE)
     

Vitamins and Supplements:

  1. XN Supplements & Smoothies
  2. Dr. Quinn Weight Loss
  3. General Nutrition Center, GNC
  4. Vitamin Shoppe
  5. A Health Nut Vitamin and Natural Food Patch (TIE)
     

Yoga Studio:

  1. Updog Yoga
  2. White Lotus Yoga Studio
  3. Sattva Yoga Center
  4. Santosha Yoga
  5. Nature's Playhouse
     

Zumba:

  1. Studio Z Fitness
  2. Vibe Fit and the Detroit Vibe Tribe
  3. Zellador Wellness & Fitness
  4. Skateland West - Zumba
  5. Zumba Fitness With Ivy!
     
