Top 5 current Fitness leaders in Vote 4 the Best

- More Fit
- Ohana Fitness And Wellness
- Studio Z Fitness
- Applied Fitness Solutions
- Burn Boot Camp - New Hudson
- Linsey's Cheer & Dance Center
- Euro Stars Gymnastics
- Cutting Edge Athletics
- Aerial Express Gymnastics
- Olympia Gymnastics Academy
- Linsey's Cheer & Dance Center
- Suzette's Masters of Dance
- Rhythm Pointe Dance Academy
- Underground Dance Company
- Manda's Rhythm & Dance
Gym:
- Xceleration Fitness
- Applied Fitness Solutions
- Pure Fitness Club
- More Fit
- Motor City Barbell & Fitness Club
- Dallo Martial Arts
- MKG Detroit - Martial Arts, Kickboxing, Yoga, & Fitness
- D-Lux KARATE
- Mejishi Martial Arts
- Redford Karate
- JD Fitness LLC
- Xceleration Fitness
- PT in the D, LLC
- Motor City Barbell & Fitness Club
- Applied Fitness Solutions
- Rock Your Body Pilates
- Reforming Foundations Pilates & Wellness
- Pure Barre Rochester
- Core Sport Pilates Fitness Studio
- Fit Society and Live Clean Nutrition (TIE)
- XN Supplements & Smoothies
- Dr. Quinn Weight Loss
- General Nutrition Center, GNC
- Vitamin Shoppe
- A Health Nut Vitamin and Natural Food Patch (TIE)
- Updog Yoga
- White Lotus Yoga Studio
- Sattva Yoga Center
- Santosha Yoga
- Nature's Playhouse
- Studio Z Fitness
- Vibe Fit and the Detroit Vibe Tribe
- Zellador Wellness & Fitness
- Skateland West - Zumba
- Zumba Fitness With Ivy!