Check out who's currently leading in Vote 4 the Best Quick Eats

Barbecue:

Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit Jayell Smoke House Bistro Orleans Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que Woodpile BBQ Shack



Breakfast:

TV’s Deli & Diner Bosko’s Coffee & Kitchen Classic Family Grill Old School Deli Little Joe’s Coney Island, Jersey Bagel Deli & Grill, The Jagged Ford (3-way tie)



Burger:

Falls Sports Lounge Big League Brews Taystee’s Burgers Zef’s Lighthouse Tavern Miller’s Bar



Chili:

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que National Coney Island Lafayette Coney Island Bates Hamburgers American Coney Island



Coney Island:

Leo’s Coney Island Lafayette Coney Island National Coney Island Onassis Coney Island Inc Lipuma’s Coney Island



Food Trucks:

Twisted Mitten El Charro Motor City Franks/ Hero or Villain Food Truck & Catering (tied) Marconi’s Pizza The Mac Shack



Pizza – Chain:

Shield’s Restaurant Bar Pizzeria Passport Pizza PizzaPapalis Cottage Inn Pizza Marco’s Pizza



Pizza – Independent:

Picasso of Pizza Inc Chubby Charlies Pizza Pie-Sci Corsi’s Restaurant & Banquet Halls Frank’s Restaurant & Pizzeria



Sandwich Shop:

Dagwood’s Deli and Catering Ernie’s Market O’Connor’s Deli David’s New York Deli Zingerman’s Deli



Soup:

TV’s Deli & Diner Zoup! Caffe Far Bella Apple Annie’s David’s New York Deli



Wings:

PizzaPapalis Detroit Wing Company Biggs Bar & Grill Buffalo Wild Wings Sweetwater Tavern



Fries:

Five Guys HopCat Checkers Old School Deli McDonald’s



