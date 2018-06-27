Check out who's currently leading in Vote 4 the Best Quick Eats

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Quick Eats categories as of 6 p.m. on June 27. Vote for your favorites in this category and others in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
Barbecue:
- Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit
- Jayell Smoke House
- Bistro Orleans
- Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
- Woodpile BBQ Shack
Breakfast:
- TV’s Deli & Diner
- Bosko’s Coffee & Kitchen
- Classic Family Grill
- Old School Deli
- Little Joe’s Coney Island, Jersey Bagel Deli & Grill, The Jagged Ford (3-way tie)
Burger:
- Falls Sports Lounge
- Big League Brews
- Taystee’s Burgers
- Zef’s Lighthouse Tavern
- Miller’s Bar
Chili:
- Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
- National Coney Island
- Lafayette Coney Island
- Bates Hamburgers
- American Coney Island
Coney Island:
- Leo’s Coney Island
- Lafayette Coney Island
- National Coney Island
- Onassis Coney Island Inc
- Lipuma’s Coney Island
Food Trucks:
- Twisted Mitten
- El Charro
- Motor City Franks/ Hero or Villain Food Truck & Catering (tied)
- Marconi’s Pizza
- The Mac Shack
Pizza – Chain:
- Shield’s Restaurant Bar Pizzeria
- Passport Pizza
- PizzaPapalis
- Cottage Inn Pizza
- Marco’s Pizza
Pizza – Independent:
- Picasso of Pizza Inc
- Chubby Charlies Pizza
- Pie-Sci
- Corsi’s Restaurant & Banquet Halls
- Frank’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Sandwich Shop:
- Dagwood’s Deli and Catering
- Ernie’s Market
- O’Connor’s Deli
- David’s New York Deli
- Zingerman’s Deli
Soup:
- TV’s Deli & Diner
- Zoup!
- Caffe Far Bella
- Apple Annie’s
- David’s New York Deli
Wings:
- PizzaPapalis
- Detroit Wing Company
- Biggs Bar & Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Sweetwater Tavern
Fries:
- Five Guys
- HopCat
- Checkers
- Old School Deli
- McDonald’s
And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!