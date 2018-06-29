Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018 Vote 4 the Best

Here are the current Top 5 businesses in each of the Dining categories as of 4 p.m. on June 29. Vote for your favorites in this category and others in our poll at the bottom of this page or at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. Thanks!
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
American
- Black Rock & Grill
- Four Corners Diner
- Taystee’s Burgers
- The Rustic Bluebird
- Classic Family Grill
Brunch
- Lena’s Kitchen
- Rochester Brunch House
- Jumps
- Breakfast Club - Farmington Hills
- Toast
Chinese
- Wong Express House
- Leong’s 21
- Fortune Buffet
- Rainbow Restaurant
- Happy Garden
Ethnic – Other
- Bistro Orleans
- Rice ‘n Roll
- BD’s Mongolian Grill
- The Hungarian Rhapsody
- Polish Village Café
Family Restaurant
- Homerun Diner
- TV’s Deli & Diner
- Fortune Buffet
- Classic Family Grill
- Side Street Diner
Greek
- Athenian Shish Kabob
- Pegasus Taverna
- New Parthenon/Red Olive (tied)
- Kalamata Greek Grill
- Little Daddy's
Italian
- Luciano’s Italian Restaurant
- Da Francesco’s
- Loui's Pizza
- Frank’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Pia's Ristorante Italiano
Mexican
- Mojave Cantina
- Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill
- Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant
- Pancho’s Tacos & Meat Shop
- El Charro
Middle Eastern
- Palm Palace Restaurant
- Anita’s Kitchen
- Fattoush Grill
- Bucharest Grill
- Kabob House
Polish
- Polish Village Café
- Lakeside Family Restaurant
- Sabina’s
- Polonia Restaurant/Three Brothers Restaurant/Polonus (tied)
- American Polish Century Club
Seafood
- Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips
- Joe Muer Seafood/Black Rock Bar & Grill
- Fishbone's
- Terry's Terrace
- Mitchell's Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Soul Food
- Bistro Orleans
- Clayton's Kitchen
- Southern Smokehouse
- Beans & Cornbread
- Motor City Soul Food
Steakhouse
- Black Rock
- Mr. Paul's Chophouse
- Texas Roadhouse
- Clawson Steak House
- Michael Symon's Roast Detroit
Sushi
- Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant
- Noble Fish
- Fortune Buffet
- Sushi Zen
- Asahi Sushi
Thai
- Bangkok 96 Restaurant
- Mr Thai – Thai Cuisine
- Sy Thai Shores
- Bangkok City Thai Cuisine
- Sala Thai
Vegetarian
- Chive Kitchen
- Detroit Vegan Soul
- Inn Season Cafe
- The Clean Plate
- Seva
And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!