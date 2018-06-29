Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018 Vote 4 the Best

Here are the current Top 5 businesses in each of the Dining categories as of 4 p.m. on June 29. Vote for your favorites in this category and others in our poll at the bottom of this page or at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. Thanks!

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.



American

Black Rock & Grill Four Corners Diner Taystee’s Burgers The Rustic Bluebird Classic Family Grill



Brunch

Lena’s Kitchen Rochester Brunch House Jumps Breakfast Club - Farmington Hills Toast



Chinese

Wong Express House Leong’s 21 Fortune Buffet Rainbow Restaurant Happy Garden



Ethnic – Other

Bistro Orleans Rice ‘n Roll BD’s Mongolian Grill The Hungarian Rhapsody Polish Village Café



Family Restaurant

Homerun Diner TV’s Deli & Diner Fortune Buffet Classic Family Grill Side Street Diner



Greek

Athenian Shish Kabob Pegasus Taverna New Parthenon/Red Olive (tied) Kalamata Greek Grill Little Daddy's



Italian

Luciano’s Italian Restaurant Da Francesco’s Loui's Pizza Frank’s Restaurant & Pizzeria Pia's Ristorante Italiano



Mexican

Mojave Cantina Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant Pancho’s Tacos & Meat Shop El Charro



Middle Eastern

Palm Palace Restaurant Anita’s Kitchen Fattoush Grill Bucharest Grill Kabob House



Polish

Polish Village Café Lakeside Family Restaurant Sabina’s Polonia Restaurant/Three Brothers Restaurant/Polonus (tied) American Polish Century Club



Seafood

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips Joe Muer Seafood/Black Rock Bar & Grill Fishbone's Terry's Terrace Mitchell's Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar



Soul Food

Bistro Orleans Clayton's Kitchen Southern Smokehouse Beans & Cornbread Motor City Soul Food



Steakhouse

Black Rock Mr. Paul's Chophouse Texas Roadhouse Clawson Steak House Michael Symon's Roast Detroit

Sushi

Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant Noble Fish Fortune Buffet Sushi Zen Asahi Sushi



Thai

Bangkok 96 Restaurant Mr Thai – Thai Cuisine Sy Thai Shores Bangkok City Thai Cuisine Sala Thai

Vegetarian

Chive Kitchen Detroit Vegan Soul Inn Season Cafe The Clean Plate Seva​​​​​​​



And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!