Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018 Vote 4 the Best

Here are the current Top 5 businesses in each of the Dining categories as of 12:30 p.m. on July 10. Vote for your favorites in this category and others in our poll at the bottom of this page or at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. Thanks!

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.



American:

Four Corners Diner Taystee's Burgers Black Rock Bar & Grill The Rustic Bluebird Classic Family Grill



Brunch:

Jumps Breakfast Club - Farmington Hills Lena's Kitchen Four Corners' Diner Rochester Brunch House



Chinese:

Wong Express House Leong's 21 Rainbow Restaurant Golden Chopsticks Fortune Buffet



Ethnic - Other:

Bistro Orleans Rice 'n Roll The Hungarian Rhapsody BD's Mongolian Grill Polish Village Cafe



Family Restaurant:

Classic Family Grill Homerun Diner TV's Deli & Diner Fortune Buffet Xochimilco Restaurant



Greek:

Athenian Shish KaBob Pegasus Taverna New Parthenon Red Olive Restaurant Little Daddy's



Italian:

Luciano's Italian Restaurant Loui's Pizza Da Francesco's Corsi's Restaurant & Banquet Halls Andiamo

Mexican:

Mojave Cantina Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant Pancho's Tacos & Meat Shop El Charro

Middle Eastern:

Palm Palace Restaurant Anita's Kitchen Fattoush Grill Sahara Mediterranean Grill Bucharest Grill



Polish:

Polish Village Cafe Lakeside Family Restaurant Sabina's Polonia Restaurant American Polish Century Club



Seafood:

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips Fishbone's Joe Muer Seafood Terry's Terrace Marine City Fish Company



Soul Food:

Bistro Orleans Southern Smokehouse Clayton's Kitchen Beans & Cornbread Detroit Vegan Soul and Motor City Soul Food (TIE)



Steakhouse:

Black Rock Texas Roadhouse Mr. Paul's Chophouse Clawson Steak House Michael Symon's Roast Detroit



Sushi:

Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant Noble Fish Fortune Buffet Asahi Sushi Benihana

Thai:

Bangkok 96 Restaurant Sala Thai Sy Thai Shores Bangkok Cafe Bangkok City Thai Cuisine



Vegetarian:

Chive Kitchen The Clean Plate Detroit Vegan Soul Inn Season Cafe Seva



And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!

