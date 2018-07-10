Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018 Vote 4 the Best

Here are the current Top 5 businesses in each of the Dining categories as of 12:30 p.m. on July 10. Vote for your favorites in this category and others in our poll at the bottom of this page or at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. Thanks!
American:
- Four Corners Diner
- Taystee's Burgers
- Black Rock Bar & Grill
- The Rustic Bluebird
- Classic Family Grill
- Jumps
- Breakfast Club - Farmington Hills
- Lena's Kitchen
- Rochester Brunch House
- Wong Express House
- Leong's 21
- Rainbow Restaurant
- Golden Chopsticks
- Bistro Orleans
- Rice 'n Roll
- The Hungarian Rhapsody
- BD's Mongolian Grill
- Polish Village Cafe
- Homerun Diner
- TV's Deli & Diner
- Xochimilco Restaurant
- Athenian Shish KaBob
- Pegasus Taverna
- New Parthenon
- Red Olive Restaurant
- Little Daddy's
- Luciano's Italian Restaurant
- Loui's Pizza
- Da Francesco's
- Corsi's Restaurant & Banquet Halls
- Andiamo
- Mojave Cantina
- Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill
- Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant
- Pancho's Tacos & Meat Shop
- El Charro
- Palm Palace Restaurant
- Anita's Kitchen
- Fattoush Grill
- Sahara Mediterranean Grill
- Bucharest Grill
- Lakeside Family Restaurant
- Sabina's
- Polonia Restaurant
- American Polish Century Club
- Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips
- Fishbone's
- Joe Muer Seafood
- Terry's Terrace
- Marine City Fish Company
- Southern Smokehouse
- Clayton's Kitchen
- Beans & Cornbread
- Detroit Vegan Soul and Motor City Soul Food (TIE)
- Black Rock
- Texas Roadhouse
- Mr. Paul's Chophouse
- Clawson Steak House
- Michael Symon's Roast Detroit
- Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant
- Noble Fish
- Asahi Sushi
- Benihana
Thai:
- Bangkok 96 Restaurant
- Sala Thai
- Sy Thai Shores
- Bangkok Cafe
- Bangkok City Thai Cuisine
- Chive Kitchen
- The Clean Plate
- Detroit Vegan Soul
- Inn Season Cafe
- Seva
