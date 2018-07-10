Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018 Vote 4 the Best

Vote 4 The Best

Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018

By Donna Harper

Here are the current Top 5 businesses in each of the Dining categories as of 12:30 p.m. on July 10.

American:

  1. Four Corners Diner
  2. Taystee's Burgers
  3. Black Rock Bar & Grill
  4. The Rustic Bluebird
  5. Classic Family Grill
     

Brunch:

  1. Jumps
  2. Breakfast Club - Farmington Hills
  3. Lena's Kitchen
  4. Four Corners' Diner
  5. Rochester Brunch House
     

Chinese:

  1. Wong Express House
  2. Leong's 21
  3. Rainbow Restaurant
  4. Golden Chopsticks
  5. Fortune Buffet
     

Ethnic - Other:

  1. Bistro Orleans
  2. Rice 'n Roll
  3. The Hungarian Rhapsody
  4. BD's Mongolian Grill
  5. Polish Village Cafe
     

Family Restaurant:

  1. Classic Family Grill
  2. Homerun Diner
  3. TV's Deli & Diner
  4. Fortune Buffet
  5. Xochimilco Restaurant
     

Greek:

  1. Athenian Shish KaBob
  2. Pegasus Taverna
  3. New Parthenon
  4. Red Olive Restaurant
  5. Little Daddy's
     

Italian:

  1. Luciano's Italian Restaurant
  2. Loui's Pizza
  3. Da Francesco's
  4. Corsi's Restaurant & Banquet Halls
  5. Andiamo

Mexican:

  1. Mojave Cantina
  2. Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill
  3. Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant
  4. Pancho's Tacos & Meat Shop
  5. El Charro
    ​​​​​​​

Middle Eastern:

  1. Palm Palace Restaurant
  2. Anita's Kitchen
  3. Fattoush Grill
  4. Sahara Mediterranean Grill
  5. Bucharest Grill
     

Polish:

  1. Polish Village Cafe
  2. Lakeside Family Restaurant
  3. Sabina's
  4. Polonia Restaurant
  5. American Polish Century Club
     

Seafood:

  1. Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips
  2. Fishbone's
  3. Joe Muer Seafood
  4. Terry's Terrace
  5. Marine City Fish Company
     

Soul Food:

  1. Bistro Orleans
  2. Southern Smokehouse
  3. Clayton's Kitchen
  4. Beans & Cornbread
  5. Detroit Vegan Soul and Motor City Soul Food (TIE)
     

Steakhouse:

  1. Black Rock
  2. Texas Roadhouse
  3. Mr. Paul's Chophouse
  4. Clawson Steak House
  5. Michael Symon's Roast Detroit
     

Sushi:

  1. Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant
  2. Noble Fish
  3. Fortune Buffet
  4. Asahi Sushi
  5. Benihana
    ​​​​​​​

Thai:

  1. Bangkok 96 Restaurant
  2. Sala Thai
  3. Sy Thai Shores
  4. Bangkok Cafe
  5. Bangkok City Thai Cuisine
     

Vegetarian:

  1. Chive Kitchen
  2. The Clean Plate
  3. Detroit Vegan Soul
  4. Inn Season Cafe
  5. Seva


