Farhat Sweets wins 'Best Bakery' in 2019 Vote 4 The Best

Farhat Sweets of Sterling Heights is this year's Vote 4 The Best winner in both the "best bakery" and "best cakes" categories! When they came to the station it was immediately clear why they won.

Every kind of sweet treat you can imagine- and some you probably hadn't thought of- rolled through our doors. They brought baklava, petit fours, cakes, kanafeh, sugary dishes, sugar-free dishes, dishes from France, dishes from Turkey and even totally new inventions by the owner himself. There was so much on display that our station had to go to the rarely-used ceiling mounted camera in order to get everything in the shot with Jason Colthorp and Ben Bailey.

This is why Farhat Sweets is so successful: the staff is passionate about what they do. Whether it's mastering the sweetest creations from across the world or inventing new dishes, such as the Nutella kanafeh, they put tons of love into what they do.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.