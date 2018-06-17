Four ways to improve your beach body for the summer with Vote 4 The Best

One sure fire way to get 'beach bod' fit is to put in the exercise, but no one said it has to be boring. Here are four ways you can get more athletic that we learned from Vote 4 The Best!

1.) Zumba

If you love to exercise by keeping your heart rate up, but hate the monotony of jogging, then Zumba may be the fitness plan for you. Created by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto "Beto" Perez during the 1990s, Zumba is an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance.

You can get fit and have fun doing it. Along the way, you might even learn some new moves for the dance floor!

2.) Vitamins and supplements

There's no point in working hard if you're not going to give your body the resources it needs to make use of all that effort. Protein powders help muscles recover and grow, vitamins can add more nutrition to a healthy diet.

What you use to improve your health will depend on your personal workout plan, but our Go-To Guide has Metro Detroit's favorite selections for everybody.

3.) Martial Arts

Sometimes competition makes for the best motivator. If that's true for you, martial arts may be the best way to get fit. Whether it's the highly synchronized exercise known as 'kata', more frenetic sparring, or just learning the moves with a class, you can get a thorough workout from martial arts.

Our Go-To Guide includes all kinds of martial arts, including karate, judo, tae kwon do, and others.

4.) Gyms and personal trainers

If you're looking for the most direct route to fitness, go to the place that specializes in that very thing. Michigan has gyms all over, and many of those supply personal trainers who can make a specialized plan to get you to your fitness goals.

