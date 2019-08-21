Hometown Bicycles voted "Best Bike Shop" in Metro Detroit

Whether you are an expert cyclist or a brand-new bike owner, Hometown Bicycles, voted "Best Bike Shop" in this year's Vote 4 the Best, has got you covered.

"There is literally a cycling style to suit every age, need, skill, budget and goal," Dawn Bhajan, co-owner of Hometown Bicycles, shared. "If someone is determined to learn, we can teach them."

Photo by Diana Lang Photography

Dawn, along with her husband, Shaun Bhajan, started Hometown Bicycles as a service shop in 2010. Since then, they have expanded into bike retail, as well as organizing groups for bicycle rides. The groups include both rides hosted by the shop and ones by the League of Michigan Bicyclists, and they can go anywhere from short introductory outdoor rides to courses like the Great Lakes Tour, an almost 300-mile-long ride.

"Beginner-friendly races tend to be very positive and supportive because the goal is to ultimately grow the sport of cycling and people's passion for it," Dawn said. "You'll find a lot of higher level racers cheering on the newer riders."

Photo by Diana Lang Photography

Throughout the years, Hometown Bicycles has captivated many fans, having been nominated for Vote 4 the Best multiple times. Dawn attributes this victory to their focus on customer service.

"From day one, our customers have become family," she said. "They were with us through our marriage shortly after opening, our expansion into retail, the birth of our two children, our move into this newer and much larger location, and the continuing growth and evolution of Hometown."

If you are interested in cycling but have no idea how to start, Dawn encourages you to visit your local bike shop to find resources, as well as meet other fans of the sport.

Photo By Diana Lang Photography

"The one memory most people have in common about their childhood is riding a bike," Dawn said. "We see it time and again: getting on a bike takes them right back to those glory days. Cycling truly combines the best of nostalgia, adventure, friendship, passion and fun."

