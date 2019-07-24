New Baltimore's Little Mustard Seed Cafe wins for 'Best Vegan Restaurant'

The words "café" and "shoppe" both evoke the image of a small but elegant place where someone can taste finer things than they might normally encounter. The Little Mustard Seed Café and Shoppe fits exactly that expectation.

Owner Kathy Cox stopped by "First at 4" to show some of the food that earned Little Mustard Seed the number one spot for "Best Vegan Restaurant." All of it was beautifully presented, creatively made and absolutely delicious.

Although they do serve meat at Little Mustard Seed, every item on the menu also has a vegan option. This is part of how this little shop was able to make such a robust menu, and a big part of why they have built the kind of fan base that was able to make them the top pick in their category in this year's Vote 4 The Best.

To learn more about Little Mustard Seed Café and Shoppe visit their website.

