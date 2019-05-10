Only 9 days left to choose your favorite pet business!

For those who aren't in the know, Vote 4 The Best: Pets lets metro Detroiters vote for their favorite pet-related businesses. This year we have seen a whole bunch of new entries alongside the returning favorites from last year. Some of last year's top placing groomers, veterinarians, dog walkers and pet shops are up against unique nominees who have high-concept setups and lots of highly engaged customers.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise since Michigan is known to be a pet-friendly state. With the mixed climate, dog parks and plenty of forests and lakes, this is a place that naturally attracts people who love animals.

Voting is open now through Sunday, May 19. You can vote once per hour in each of the seven categories using the contest below.

As always, thanks go to our longtime sponsors Wallside Windows, celebrating 75 years of "We can do that!"

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.