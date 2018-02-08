Valentine's Day Flowers -- Top 5 places in Metro Detroit

It’s approaching Valentine’s Day, and so, we’re here to help you give your Valentine the perfect day! First up, a must for this romantic holiday… flowers! These businesses were voted as the best places in metro Detroit to get those beautiful blooms in our Vote 4 the Best contest. So, find a place close to you or get your flowers delivered from locals’ favorite florists.

1st Place - All Occasion Florist & Gifts – Locals review this florist positively, saying that prices are great and the staff treats you like family. Located in Charter twp.

2nd Place - Monroe Florist – Their catchphrase is "Make your special moments last forever," and they'd like to help you make that happen. They also have edibles like chocolates and goodie baskets. Located in Monroe.

3rd Place - VIVIANO Flower Shop – Offering an assortment of gifts along with beautiful flowers. Located in St Clair Shores.

4th Place - Rangers Floral Garden – Family owned and operated for almost 30 years, and they guarantee your satisfaction. Located in Royal Oak.

5th Place - Deb’s Floral Designs and Event Specialist – Deb's hand-designs arrangements for Monroe Florist, along with their own selection. Located in Monroe.

Make sure you check back on the Vote 4 the Best page for more articles like this to help you prepare for your Valentine's day.