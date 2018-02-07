Valentine's Day Rings -- Top 5 places in Metro Detroit

Are you looking to propose during this romantic holiday? If so, we are here to help with a list of the places voted as the best to get rings by locals in Vote 4 the Best.

1st Place – Trenton Jewelers – Since 1936, they "shop the world markets for the best value in top quality selections."

2nd Place – Ati’s Jewelers Ltd – According to their website, "a truly wholesale jewelry store bringing jeweler to jeweler prices to the retail customer."

3rd Place – Motif Jewelers – Offering Valentine’s Day savings and a lifetime warranty on your jewelry.

4th Place – Tapper’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry – "Tapper's mission is to provide you with a luxury shopping experience with unparalleled customer service."

5th Place – Delta Diamond – In the heart of downtown Plymouth, they offer "affordable prices in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere with personalized customer service." Family owned and operated.

Make sure to check out our other Vote 4 the Best articles here to help you get everything right this Valentine's Day, down to the flowers.