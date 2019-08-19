Quiz: What Traditional Greek Pastry should you try at the Taste of Greece Festival?

If you're looking for a chance to experience some authentic Greek culture, you may be interested in the Taste of Greece Festival. The festival won a Top 5 placement in the 2019 Vote 4 the Best contest, and will be hosted by the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church this August 22 - 25 in Plymouth.

The Festival will feature traditional music, dancing, outfits, and of course, food. If you find yourself looking at the menu and wondering where to start, we've got a quiz to match you up with a traditional Greek pastry that you might be interested in.

