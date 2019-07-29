Sage Creek Winery wins 'Best Wine Shop' in Metro Detroit

Ever tried Lemon Drop iced wine? What about Bees Knees? Raspberry Ruby?

You might have if you frequent Sage Creek Winery in Memphis, Michigan.

This unique winery just won "Best Wine Shop" in Vote 4 The Best in large part due to the fan base their wines have garnered. To get these flavors they import grapes from all over the country, then ferment them into wine in their facility. They have fans who come in when they know certain flavors will be on the menu, and fans who come in to be surprised.



Owners Jake Ramon and Vince Hutchins took over from the previous owners in 2017. In two years they have made a huge splash in metro Detroit. For Ramon and Hutchins, building fans and experimenting with new flavors are important, but they've made sure that the business is not only about personal success. Frequently they sell wines and give all of the profit to charities like Vets Returning Home or A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue.

Now Sage Creek Winery is expanding, offering some of its custom flavors for sale in shops around the area. To see where you can get these wines check out the website, or stop by the shop in Memphis!



