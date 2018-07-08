See the Voters' Choice in the 'Beauty' category. Are you favorites in the Top 5?

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Beauty categories as of 4 p.m. on July 6. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. There are close races so your votes can change the rankings.

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.

Barber:

Nick's Barbershop Legends Haircuts for Men Korner Barber Shop LaRosa's Barber Shop David Houston Salon



Day Spa:

Heavenly Day Spa Kimi K Salon & Spa Woodhaven NAILS&SPA Bendell Beauty Lash + Brow Mother Earth Spa



Hair Color:

Aesthetic Hair Co. Salon Simply Beautiful Lockstar Studio Aubrey Beauty Salon* La Bella Salon & Spa



Hair Extensions:

Elite Extensions Aesthetic Hair Co. V.I.P. Salon & Spa Chaos Studio Salon David Houston Salon, Gina Agosta Haircolor Design & Spa, LOX Extensions, and Salon Bliss (TIE)



Hair Salon:

Aubrey Beauty Salon Headroom-Another Salon Colors By Kim Hair Salon and Day Spa Aesthetic Hair Co. Instinct Salon



Hair Straightening:

Salon Simply Beautiful* Lockstar Studio Gina Agosta Haircolor Design & Spa V.I.P. Salon & Spa Salon Bliss*, Excel Salon Spa, and Krave Salon Inc (TIE)



Manicure and Pedicure:

The Golden Horseshoe Nail Co Salon Simply Beautiful Therese at The Nail Suite Truly Beautiful Nailz La Bella Salon & Spa



Massage:

Associates Therapeutic Massage Anne L. Nader Licensed Massage Therapist Massage at Sattva Yoga Center Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage V.I.P. Salon & Spa



Massage Studio:

Associates Therapeutic Massage Anne L. Nader Licensed Massage Therapist Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage Massage at Sattva Yoga Center Mother Earth Spa



Tanning:

Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC SprayChic Airbrush Tanning Tan 4 Life BodyBing Tanning + Sunless Chili Pepper's Tanning



Tattoo and Piercing:

Lance Kellar Studios Studio Seven Tattoos Vicious Ink Tattoos and Piercing Mean Ink Tattoo Chroma Tattoo



Waxing:

Heavenly Day Spa Lash Beauty Bar V.I.P. Salon & Spa Bell Amore Salon ROUGE MakeUp and Nail Studio and Nail Studio (TIE)



