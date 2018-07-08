See the Voters' Choice in the 'Beauty' category. Are you favorites in the Top 5?

Vote 4 The Best

By Lauren Yousif

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Beauty categories as of 4 p.m. on July 6. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. There are close races so your votes can change the rankings.

Barber:

  1. Nick's Barbershop
  2. Legends Haircuts for Men
  3. Korner Barber Shop
  4. LaRosa's Barber Shop
  5. David Houston Salon
     

Day Spa:

  1. Heavenly Day Spa
  2. Kimi K Salon & Spa
  3. Woodhaven NAILS&SPA
  4. Bendell Beauty Lash + Brow
  5. Mother Earth Spa
     

Hair Color:

  1. Aesthetic Hair Co.
  2. Salon Simply Beautiful
  3. Lockstar Studio
  4. Aubrey Beauty Salon*
  5. La Bella Salon & Spa
     

Hair Extensions:

  1. Elite Extensions
  2. Aesthetic Hair Co.
  3. V.I.P. Salon & Spa
  4. Chaos Studio Salon
  5. David Houston Salon, Gina Agosta Haircolor Design & Spa, LOX Extensions, and Salon Bliss (TIE)
     

Hair Salon:

  1. Aubrey Beauty Salon
  2. Headroom-Another Salon
  3. Colors By Kim Hair Salon and Day Spa
  4. Aesthetic Hair Co.
  5. Instinct Salon
     

Hair Straightening:

  1. Salon Simply Beautiful*
  2. Lockstar Studio
  3. Gina Agosta Haircolor Design & Spa
  4. V.I.P. Salon & Spa
  5. Salon Bliss*, Excel Salon Spa, and Krave Salon Inc (TIE)
     

Manicure and Pedicure:

  1. The Golden Horseshoe Nail Co
  2. Salon Simply Beautiful
  3. Therese at The Nail Suite
  4. Truly Beautiful Nailz
  5. La Bella Salon & Spa
     

Massage:

  1. Associates Therapeutic Massage
  2. Anne L. Nader Licensed Massage Therapist
  3. Massage at Sattva Yoga Center
  4. Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage
  5. V.I.P. Salon & Spa
     

Massage Studio:

  1. Associates Therapeutic Massage
  2. Anne L. Nader Licensed Massage Therapist
  3. Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage
  4. Massage at Sattva Yoga Center
  5. Mother Earth Spa
     

Tanning:

  1. Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  2. SprayChic Airbrush Tanning
  3. Tan 4 Life
  4. BodyBing Tanning + Sunless
  5. Chili Pepper's Tanning
     

Tattoo and Piercing:

  1. Lance Kellar Studios
  2. Studio Seven Tattoos
  3. Vicious Ink Tattoos and Piercing
  4. Mean Ink Tattoo
  5. Chroma Tattoo
     

Waxing:

  1. Heavenly Day Spa
  2. Lash Beauty Bar
  3. V.I.P. Salon & Spa
  4. Bell Amore Salon
  5. ROUGE MakeUp and Nail Studio and Nail Studio (TIE)
     

