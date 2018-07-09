Top 5 current Financial leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Financial categories as of 1 p.m. on July 9. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.



Accountants:

Ball, Shanaman & Tenorio J &J Taxes & More The Affinity Group of Companies Chapski & Chapski Macomb Income Tax, LLC



Banks:

Huntington Bank Chase Bank TCF Bank DFCU Financial PNC Bank



Credit Union:

Michigan First Credit Union Extra Credit Union Vibe Credit Union T & I Credit Union Genisys Credit Union



Financial Advisors:

Orechkin Insurance Agency, LLC Great Lakes Wealth The Burzynski Group The Affinity Group T & I Credit Union



Mortgage Lenders:

T & I Credit Union Quicken Loans Ross Mortgage Corporation Chase Mortgage and Huntington Mortgage Group (TIE)



And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!