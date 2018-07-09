Vote 4 The Best

Top 5 current Financial leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Vote for your favorite businesses until July 15

By Lauren Yousif
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Financial categories as of 1 p.m. on July 9. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
 

Accountants:

  1. Ball, Shanaman & Tenorio
  2. J &J Taxes & More
  3. The Affinity Group of Companies
  4. Chapski & Chapski
  5. Macomb Income Tax, LLC
     

Banks:

  1. Huntington Bank
  2. Chase Bank
  3. TCF Bank
  4. DFCU Financial
  5. PNC Bank
     

Credit Union:

  1. Michigan First Credit Union
  2. Extra Credit Union
  3. Vibe Credit Union
  4. T & I Credit Union
  5. Genisys Credit Union
     

Financial Advisors:

  1. Orechkin Insurance Agency, LLC
  2. Great Lakes Wealth
  3. The Burzynski Group
  4. The Affinity Group
  5. T & I Credit Union
     

Mortgage Lenders:

  1. T & I Credit Union
  2. Quicken Loans
  3. Ross Mortgage Corporation
  4. Chase Mortgage and Huntington Mortgage Group (TIE)
     

And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best! 