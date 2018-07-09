See who's leading in the 'Services' category of Vote 4 the Best

Vote 4 The Best

By Lauren Yousif

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Services categories as of 2 p.m. on July 9. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
 

Heating and Cooling:

  1. Luedtke Heating & Cooling
  2. Competitive Heating and Cooling
  3. FLAME Heating and Cooling
  4. Sani-Clean Air Duct Cleaning, Inc.
  5. Great Dane Heating & Air Conditioning and Main Heating & Cooling Inc (TIE)
     

House Cleaning:

  1. Michigan's Finest Floor Care
  2. Andrea's Cleaning Services
  3. Modernistic Cleaning and Restoration
  4. Nicole's Cleaning TLC and Blue sky company cleaning (TIE)
     

Music Lessons:

  1. Detroit Violin Co
  2. Gallagher's Music
  3. Rock N Roll Prep School
  4. Mike Carey Music Co
  5. Maestro Music Academy
     

Photography:

  1. David Roberts Photography
  2. Dante Dasaro Photography & Media
  3. RSM Photographic
  4. Tabitha Patrick Photography
  5. JC Photography
     

Plumbing:

  1. FLAME Heating and Cooling
  2. Basement Waterproofing of Michigan
  3. WaterWork Plumbing
  4. Nelson Brothers Plumbing & Sewer Inc
  5. Thornton & Grooms
     

Realtors:

  1. The Tina Peterson Team - Real Estate One
  2. Metropolitan Real Estate Group
  3. The Siciliano Group
  4. Dwellings by Rudy & Hall
  5. Clients First, Realtors
     

Tutoring:

  1. Great Lakes Educational Group
  2. INTER-LINGUA
  3. Sylvan Learning Center - Troy
  4. Academic Avenue, Brainspring Learning Centers and Save 1 CPR, LLC (TIE)
     

And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best! 