10 great health food stores in metro Detroit

Looking to keep that New Year's Resolution to eat healthy? According to metro Detroit voters in our Vote 4 the Best contest, these are the best places to shop for health food and organic:

Winners in 'Organic and Health Foods'

1st - DaBuzz Honey - A privately owned small business where you can get wildflower honey and other bee-related products like bee pollen, health remedies, honeycomb, beeswax, royal jelly, and even skin cream.

2nd - Natural Food Patch - Small, but packed with anything health related that you could need or want, helpful employees will help you find whatever you're looking for in this downtown Ferndale shop.

3rd - Zerbos Health Foods Inc - Known for their delicious food which you can grab as a healthy lunch to eat at work, as well as for their 'health bar' where you can get fresh juices and smoothies, Zerbos in Livonia has everything you need to live a healthy lifestyle.

4th - Trader Joe's - Every time you shop, you can discover another new snack or easy to cook meal that you won't know how you lived without before.

5th - Whole Foods Market - With multiple locations even in our area, Whole Foods is 'the world’s largest natural and organic grocery store', according to their website.

Winners in 'Fresh Produce'

1st - Randazzo Fresh Market - You surely can't find fresh produce cheaper than this! No place better if you're shopping healthy on a budget.

2nd - Block's Stand and Greenhouse - Only open seasonally, Block's offers locally grown food and even fun events like canning classes. Remember to check them out when the greenhouse and farm market are open.

3rd - Nino Salvaggio International - Soon to have four locations including St. Clair Shores, Troy, Clinton Township, and Bloomfield Township (Spring 2018). Check out their website for recipes and cooking guides, as well their Youtube channel called 'Nino's TV' to help you cook healthy.

4th - Joe's Produce - Along with their produce, Joe's has some special sections of gourmet groceries, cheese, wine and beer, and is also a great place to get catering.

5th - Westborn Market - A great place to shop if you're a foodie. Westborn has locations in Berkely, Livonia, Dearborn, and Plymouth.

Don't feel like cooking but still want to eat healthy? Try dining at the winners of our 'Vegetarian' and 'Sushi' restaurant categories!