Sweeth Tooth of Marine City picks up a win in 'Sweets and Treats'

Todd May, owner of The Sweet Tooth, and Head Decorator/Assistant Manager Kyla Hatcher joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the Live in the D studio to talk about winning the 'sweets and treats' category in Vote 4 the Best, and some of the desserts that earned them the podium.

May said the shop opened almost 10 years ago while he was out of work and decided to follow his dream of opening a candy store.

May also said the shop is well-known for its brownie pops, they are handmade in the store and one of their biggest sellers. Hatcher designed the pops that appeared on the show, as well as caramel apples and other treats. Hatcher can make them for weddings, baby showers and other events. They also make specialty cookies, homemade peanut butter cups and fruit and nut bark.

Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials in Berkley took second place in the same category, and third place went to MI Sugar Shack.

Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan's local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

