The best Valentine's Day spots to start your evening

If you're looking for cool places to start your Valentine's evening off with, allow us to suggest these restaurants. All were voted as the best in Metro Detroit in various categories in our most recent "Vote 4 the Best" contest.

For the best LIVE MUSIC:

The Coach Sports Grille in Madison Heights. From their site; "The Coach Sports Grille is a local independent operation striving to give its guests the best possible restaurant experience with fresh, local ingredients at good prices, without compromising a clean, fun atmosphere."

For the best BEER SELECTION:

The Northside Bar and Grill in Monroe. From customer Clif B.; "I always go back to Northside. And if you are looking for something with flavor at a reasonable charge, this place has it in droves."

For the best DINING (SUSHI):

AQUA restaurant in Plymouth. From their website; "Welcome to AQUA, a unique dining experience where fine dining values meet modern dining expectations."

For the best HAPPY HOUR:

54 West in Clawson. The owners state; "The refined interior boasts a unique copper bar, wooden walls, and sophisticated tufted booths along with elegant crystal chandeliers. Outside, the extensive patio is an oasis of serenity closed in with a rustic fencing and landscaping to keep out the fast-pace of everyday life."

For the best DESSERT:

Yummy Cupcakes in Bloomfield Hills. From their website; "These scrumptious gourmet treats are crafted from scratch in our bakeshops every day by our professional Pastry Chefs. All recipes are created only for Yummy Cupcakes by Exective Chef Tiffini Soforenko. Since all cupcakes are not alike, make sure you are getting a Yummy Cupcake original…a taste that is unlike all the rest!"