Today's Talker - Miss Kim's Jams wins in Best Gourmet Food Products

"Miss Kim" of "Miss Kim's Jams" had an interesting path to selling jam, suckers and pie filling.

She started with the goal of making a true family business. Her son does all of the sealing and produce prep, her daughter helps with some of the labeling and packaging and Miss Kim does all of the cooking.

Originally she sold suckers and fruit, but one day she had extra fruit and rather than letting it spoil she decided to turn it into jam. The jam was an instant hit at the farmer's market where she had offered it, and when she returned people were demanding more.

These jams are such a hit because Miss Kim avoids using dyes, chemicals or anything artificial as much as possible. Miss Kim's Jams is still a family businessness, and she still sells her original suckers, but now Miss Kim's Jams can ship to all 50 states and Canada as well.

To try some of these tasty treats- now voted "Best Gourmet Food Products"- check out her website or look for her stand at any of their retail locations.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.