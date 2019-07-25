Today's Talker - Who has the 'Best' wedding dressess?

Every year since 2016, Konja's Bridal has taken the number one spot in the Vote 4 The Best category "Best Wedding Dress." This year was slightly different in that the business stepped up it's game by also making the "Top 5" in other categories. So what makes it so poplar?

Part of it is it's personal touch. They are a family-owned business, and so they enjoy the benefits of decades of experience across multiple generations. Founded in 1984 by Sahira Konja, the business was passed to her daughter Faye in 2015. Since then Faye Konja has kept up the store's goal of making sure each customer walks out with the gown of their dreams.

Another aspect of their shop that the public seems to appreciate is that it does in-house alterations. Fittingly, the category of "Best Alterations" is where they picked up the second place win this year on top of what is becoming their familiar "Best Wedding Dress" first place win.

If you're like us, though, you prefer to have the clothing speak for itself. Check out the video above or the gallery below to see what Konja's Bridal has to offer.

To see more on Konja's Bridal check out it's website.

We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.