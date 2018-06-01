Top 10 'Best' Doughnut shops in Metro Detroit - Vote 4 the Best

Happy National Doughnut Day 2018! What's your favorite? Take our poll below.
TOP 10 chosen by voters:
- 1st Donutville USA (Dearborn)
- 2nd Avon Donuts (Pontiac)
- 3rd Yum Yum Donuts (Lincoln Park)
- 4th The Looney Baker (Livonia)
- 5th Dutch Girl Donuts (Detroit)
- 6th Pete's Oven Bakery (Waterford Twp)
- 7th Daily Dozen (Warren and Royal Oak)
- 8th The Donut Kastle (Taylor)
- 9th Tim Hortons
- 10th Donut Bar + Coffee (Southfield)
Local 4's 2018 Vote 4 the Best starts Wednesday! Spread the word.
Nominations: June 6 to 12
Voting: June 15 to July 15
What's your favorite doughnut? Or is it donut? haha.
TAKE OUR POLL:
National Doughnut Day takes place on the first day of June every year.
Many businesses are participating in National Doughnut Day with the hashtag "#NationalDonutDay," such as Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts and even Papa John's. Krispy Kreme is celebrating the national holiday by offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary. Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free doughnut with a purchase of a drink, while getting the community involved using both Facebook and Twitter campaign's to feature this special day.