10 best places for soup and chili in Metro Detroit

Continuing with the theme of comfort food for these cold, snowy months, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for you to get warm soups and chilies in metro Detroit. Backed up by the support of local voters in Vote 4 the Best, here’s where to get that warm, comforting bowl you crave during winter:

Winners in ‘Soup’ category

1st Place - The Coach Sports Grille – Chicken noodle, French onion, and a daily soup will all warm you up and make you feel at home.

2nd Place - Aurora’s Family Restaurant – A cozy, intimate place in Clinton Township serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

3rd Place - David’s New York Deli – Calling itself ‘Livonia’s best kept secret’, soups are made with seasonal ingredients that are often changing.

4th Place - Panera Bread – If you’ve never had Panera’s soup in a bread bowl, you’ve got to try it!

5th Place - Apple Annie’s – Located in Roseville, this local favorite always has a list of daily soups for you to choose from.

Winners in ‘Chili’ category

1st Place - Red Hots Coney Island – Affordable and delicious chili, and even chili fries, out of Highland Park.

2nd Place - Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que – Try ‘Dave’s Award Winning Chili’ and maybe grab a beer while you’re at it.

3rd Place - Lafayette Coney Island – You can even grab a chili dog at this Detroit staple. Then try the 5th place winner and see where you stand in the Coney wars…

4th Place - National Coney Island – Serving up ‘world famous chili’ of which they make thousands gallons daily in their facility in metro Detroit.

5th Place - American Coney Island – Around since 1917, it’s no wonder people have a hard time agreeing on which is the better Detroit Coney Island.

