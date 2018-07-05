Top 5 current Arts and Entertainment leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Arts and Entertainment categories as of 3 p.m. on July 5. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
- Huber Breese Music
- Art + Frame
- M!X Breakdown
- Riley Park
- DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Meadow Brook Theatre
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Belle Isle Boat House
- Tasha Owens
- Howard Glazer
- Thornetta Davis
- The Reefermen
- Angela Davis and 313
- Power Play Detroit
- Sweet Alice Detroit
- Chill Factor
- Atomic Radio Band
- Weekend ComeBack
- Circus Boy
- Killer Flamingos
- Flint Eastwood
- The Native Howl
- Stories Untold
- The Gasoline Gypsies
- The SEATBELTS
- Gretta Van Fleet
- Maggie McCabe
- Orbitsuns
- Redford Theatre
- Cinema Detroit
- Main Art Theatre
- The Maple Theater
- Detroit Film Theatre
- Go Comedy! Improv Theater
- Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle
- 313 Comedy
- Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase
- Gigi's
- Fifty amp fuse
- Your Generation in Concert
- The Henry Ford Museum
- Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum
- Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society
- Meadow Brook Hall
- 20 Front Street
- Fox Theatre
- Riverbank Theatre
- Fisher Theatre
- Motor City Youth Theatre
- Acting Out Kids Community Theatre
- Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre
- Players Guild of Dearborn Inc
