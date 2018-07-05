Vote 4 The Best

Top 5 current Arts and Entertainment leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Vote for your favorite businesses until July 15

By Ted Mecke - Creative Services Intern
Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Arts and Entertainment categories as of 3 p.m. on July 5. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
 
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
  1. Detroit Institute of Arts
  2. Grosse Pointe Theatre
  3. Huber Breese Music
  4. Art + Frame
  5. M!X Breakdown
  1. Riley Park
  2. DTE Energy Music Theatre
  3. Meadow Brook Theatre
  4. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
  5. Belle Isle Boat House
  1. Tasha Owens
  2. Howard Glazer
  3. Thornetta Davis
  4. The Reefermen
  5. Angela Davis and 313
  1. Power Play Detroit
  2. Sweet Alice Detroit
  3. Chill Factor
  4. Atomic Radio Band
  5. Weekend ComeBack
  1. Circus Boy
  2. Killer Flamingos
  3. Flint Eastwood
  4. The Native Howl
  5. Stories Untold
  1. The Gasoline Gypsies
  2. The SEATBELTS
  3. Gretta Van Fleet
  4. Maggie McCabe
  5. Orbitsuns
  1. Redford Theatre
  2. Cinema Detroit
  3. Main Art Theatre
  4. The Maple Theater
  5. Detroit Film Theatre
  1. Go Comedy! Improv Theater
  2. Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle
  3. 313 Comedy
  4. Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase
  5. Gigi's
  1. Power Play Detroit
  2. Weekend ComeBack
  3. Fifty amp fuse
  4. Atomic Radio Band
  5. Your Generation in Concert
  1. The Henry Ford Museum
  2. Detroit Institute of Arts
  3. Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum
  4. Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society
  5. Meadow Brook Hall
  1. 20 Front Street
  2. Fox Theatre
  3. Grosse Pointe Theatre
  4. Riverbank Theatre
  5. Fisher Theatre
  1. Motor City Youth Theatre
  2. Acting Out Kids Community Theatre
  3. Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre
  4. Players Guild of Dearborn Inc
  5. Grosse Pointe Theatre

And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!
 
 