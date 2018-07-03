See who's leading in the 'Shopping' category of Vote 4 the Best



Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Shopping categories as of 4 p.m. on July 3. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!



You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.

Stomping Grounds Game Shop Eternal Games Imperium Games Pandemonium Games and Hobbies Gamers Gauntlet

Sandy's Sew & Vac Odd Fellows Antiques Fratz' Consignments Basement Vintage Lounies Soap Co.

DC SPORTS Odd Fellows Antiques A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins Algonac Trade Center Flipside Records

Bring Your Old Books A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins Time Travelers Comics, Card, and Collectables Big Ben's Comix Oasis Crusader Comics and Collectibles

The Yarn Stop Scrappy Chic Hobby Lobby Haberman Fabrics Michaels

Great Lakes Pawn Retro Replay Micro Center Best Buy CB's Computer & Electronic Repair

Monroe Florist VIVIANO Flower Shop All Occasion Florist & Gifts Hawthorne & Vine Blumz By JRDesigns

Bohemian Home Lounies Soap Co. POESY Leon & Lulu West Grange Pharmacy

Great Lakes Pawn American Jewelry and Loan Ati's Jewelers Ltd Motor City Pawn Brokers Garden City Exchange

Baycreek & Co: A Monthly Market Fifty Shades of Shabby Just By Happenstance 28th and Chairs The Carpet Guys

Just By Happenstance Fratz' Consignment Scarecrow Cabin Home Goods Susie At Home

Grosse Ile Hardware Warren Pipe & Supply Co. Stone's Ace Hardware North Side Hardware Frentz and Sons Hardware

Gallagher's Music GarageBand Music Marshall Music Co Guitar Center The Detroit Violin Company

Amish Furniture Collection Just By Happenstance Relax the Back Mattresses & Beyond Consign and Design

Great Lakes Pawn American Jewelry and Loan Motor City Pawn Brokers Garden City Exchange Opplemans Trading & Exchange Co.

Art + Frame Great Frame Up Michaels Perfect Corners Village Picture Framing & Art Gallery

Scrappy Chic Remember When? Scrapbooking Hobby Lobby The Scrap Palace Baker's Studio

Sharp Cutter Grinding Harbor Freight DeRonne Hardware Stone's Ace Hardware Auction Today Estate Resale & Uhaul



And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!

