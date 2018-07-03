See who's leading in the 'Shopping' category of Vote 4 the Best

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Shopping categories as of 4 p.m. on July 3. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
- Stomping Grounds Game Shop
- Eternal Games
- Imperium Games
- Pandemonium Games and Hobbies
- Gamers Gauntlet
- Sandy's Sew & Vac
- Odd Fellows Antiques
- Fratz' Consignments
- Basement Vintage
- Lounies Soap Co.
- DC SPORTS
- Odd Fellows Antiques
- A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins
- Algonac Trade Center
- Flipside Records
- Bring Your Old Books
- A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins
- Time Travelers Comics, Card, and Collectables
- Big Ben's Comix Oasis
- Crusader Comics and Collectibles
- The Yarn Stop
- Scrappy Chic
- Hobby Lobby
- Haberman Fabrics
- Michaels
- Great Lakes Pawn
- Retro Replay
- Micro Center
- Best Buy
- CB's Computer & Electronic Repair
- Monroe Florist
- VIVIANO Flower Shop
- All Occasion Florist & Gifts
- Hawthorne & Vine
- Blumz By JRDesigns
- Bohemian Home
- Lounies Soap Co.
- POESY
- Leon & Lulu
- West Grange Pharmacy
- Great Lakes Pawn
- American Jewelry and Loan
- Ati's Jewelers Ltd
- Motor City Pawn Brokers
- Garden City Exchange
- Baycreek & Co: A Monthly Market
- Fifty Shades of Shabby
- Just By Happenstance
- 28th and Chairs
- The Carpet Guys
- Just By Happenstance
- Fratz' Consignment
- Scarecrow Cabin
- Home Goods
- Susie At Home
- Grosse Ile Hardware
- Warren Pipe & Supply Co.
- Stone's Ace Hardware
- North Side Hardware
- Frentz and Sons Hardware
- Gallagher's Music
- GarageBand Music
- Marshall Music Co
- Guitar Center
- The Detroit Violin Company
- Amish Furniture Collection
- Just By Happenstance
- Relax the Back
- Mattresses & Beyond
- Consign and Design
- Great Lakes Pawn
- American Jewelry and Loan
- Motor City Pawn Brokers
- Garden City Exchange
- Opplemans Trading & Exchange Co.
- Art + Frame
- Great Frame Up
- Michaels
- Perfect Corners
- Village Picture Framing & Art Gallery
- Scrappy Chic
- Remember When? Scrapbooking
- Hobby Lobby
- The Scrap Palace
- Baker's Studio
- Sharp Cutter Grinding
- Harbor Freight
- DeRonne Hardware
- Stone's Ace Hardware
- Auction Today Estate Resale & Uhaul
And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!