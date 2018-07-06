Top 5 current Specialty Food leaders in Vote 4 the Best



Wine Shop:

Filipo Marc Winery Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room Wine Palace Washington Street Wine House Cost Plus Wine



Bakery:

Cannoli Pastry River Q’s Pastry Pantry Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC Shatila Food Products A Dream and a Whisk



Cakes:

Cannoli Pastry The Sweet Tooth of Marine City Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC Cakes By Stephanie Shatila Food Products



Coffee Shop:

Donutville USA Rise N Grind Caffe Far Bella The Proving Grounds Coffee & Ice Cream Time Hortons



Cupcakes:

Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries Pink Elephant Cupcakes Yummy Cupcakes Sugared Petal Cake Shoppe



Donut Shop:

Donutville USA Avon Donuts The Looney Baker Dutch Girl Donuts Daily Dozen



Ethnic Specialty Grocery:

Nina Salvaggio International Marketplace Da Buzz Honey Alcamo’s Market HoneyBee Market Polish Market



Fresh Produce:

Nino Savaggio International Marketplace Randazzo Fresh Market Block’s Stand and Greenhouse Joe’s Produce Westborn Market



Gourmet Food Products:

Mi Cookie Dough Alcamo’s Market Eastern Market Corporation Little Diablo Salsa Trader Joe’s



Gourmet Grocery:

Nino Savaggio International Marketplace Randazzo Fresh Market Devries & Co 1887 Alcamo’s Market CANTORO ITALIAN MARKET



Ice Cream Shop:

Sweet Treats Station Frosty Boy of Harrison Township Lori’s Lick’em Up Ice Cream The Sweet Tooth of Marine City Custard Corner



Organic and Health Foods:

DaBuzz Honey Zerbo’s Health Foods Inc Trader Joe’s Royal Oak Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Market Better Health



Pies:

Achatz Handmade Pie Co. Grand Traverse Pie Company Kate’s Kitchen Sister Pie Sweetheart Bakery



Sweets and Treats:

The Sweet Tooth of Marine City Pop’s Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials Pops’ Sweets An Treats Simply Gourmand



Catering:

Ede’s Meaty BBQ TV’s Deli & Diner Big Tommy’s Parthenon Holiday Market Dearborn Sausage Company

