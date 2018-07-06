Vote 4 The Best

Top 5 current Specialty Food leaders in Vote 4 the Best

By Ted Mecke - Creative Services Intern, Nina Maria Badalamenti
Wine Shop:

  1. Filipo Marc Winery
  2. Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room
  3. Wine Palace
  4. Washington Street Wine House
  5. Cost Plus Wine


Bakery:

  1. Cannoli Pastry
  2. River Q’s Pastry Pantry
  3. Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC
  4. Shatila Food Products
  5. A Dream and a Whisk


Cakes:

  1. Cannoli Pastry
  2. The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
  3. Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC
  4. Cakes By Stephanie
  5. Shatila Food Products


Coffee Shop:

  1. Donutville USA
  2. Rise N Grind
  3. Caffe Far Bella
  4. The Proving Grounds Coffee & Ice Cream
  5. Time Hortons


Cupcakes:

  1. Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC
  2. Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
  3. Pink Elephant Cupcakes
  4. Yummy Cupcakes
  5. Sugared Petal Cake Shoppe


Donut Shop:

  1. Donutville USA
  2. Avon Donuts
  3. The Looney Baker
  4. Dutch Girl Donuts
  5. Daily Dozen


Ethnic Specialty Grocery:

  1. Nina Salvaggio International Marketplace
  2. Da Buzz Honey
  3. Alcamo’s Market
  4. HoneyBee Market
  5. Polish Market


Fresh Produce:

  1. Nino Savaggio International Marketplace
  2. Randazzo Fresh Market
  3. Block’s Stand and Greenhouse
  4. Joe’s Produce
  5. Westborn Market


Gourmet Food Products:

  1. Mi Cookie Dough
  2. Alcamo’s Market
  3. Eastern Market Corporation
  4. Little Diablo Salsa
  5. Trader Joe’s


Gourmet Grocery:

  1. Nino Savaggio International Marketplace
  2. Randazzo Fresh Market
  3. Devries & Co 1887
  4. Alcamo’s Market
  5. CANTORO ITALIAN MARKET


Ice Cream Shop:

  1. Sweet Treats Station
  2. Frosty Boy of Harrison Township
  3. Lori’s Lick’em Up Ice Cream
  4. The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
  5. Custard Corner


Organic and Health Foods:

  1. DaBuzz Honey
  2. Zerbo’s Health Foods Inc
  3. Trader Joe’s Royal Oak
  4. Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Market
  5. Better Health


Pies:

  1. Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
  2. Grand Traverse Pie Company
  3. Kate’s Kitchen
  4. Sister Pie
  5. Sweetheart Bakery


Sweets and Treats:

  1. The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
  2. Pop’s
  3. Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
  4. Pops’ Sweets An Treats
  5. Simply Gourmand


Catering:

  1. Ede’s Meaty BBQ
  2. TV’s Deli & Diner
  3. Big Tommy’s Parthenon
  4. Holiday Market
  5. Dearborn Sausage Company

