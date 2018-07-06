Top 5 current Specialty Food leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Shopping categories as of 2 p.m. on July 6. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
- Filipo Marc Winery
- Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room
- Wine Palace
- Washington Street Wine House
- Cost Plus Wine
- Cannoli Pastry
- River Q’s Pastry Pantry
- Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC
- Shatila Food Products
- A Dream and a Whisk
- Cannoli Pastry
- The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
- Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC
- Cakes By Stephanie
- Shatila Food Products
- Donutville USA
- Rise N Grind
- Caffe Far Bella
- The Proving Grounds Coffee & Ice Cream
- Time Hortons
- Angel’s Bake N Cakes LLC
- Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
- Pink Elephant Cupcakes
- Yummy Cupcakes
- Sugared Petal Cake Shoppe
- Donutville USA
- Avon Donuts
- The Looney Baker
- Dutch Girl Donuts
- Daily Dozen
- Nina Salvaggio International Marketplace
- Da Buzz Honey
- Alcamo’s Market
- HoneyBee Market
- Polish Market
- Nino Savaggio International Marketplace
- Randazzo Fresh Market
- Block’s Stand and Greenhouse
- Joe’s Produce
- Westborn Market
- Mi Cookie Dough
- Alcamo’s Market
- Eastern Market Corporation
- Little Diablo Salsa
- Trader Joe’s
- Nino Savaggio International Marketplace
- Randazzo Fresh Market
- Devries & Co 1887
- Alcamo’s Market
- CANTORO ITALIAN MARKET
- Sweet Treats Station
- Frosty Boy of Harrison Township
- Lori’s Lick’em Up Ice Cream
- The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
- Custard Corner
- DaBuzz Honey
- Zerbo’s Health Foods Inc
- Trader Joe’s Royal Oak
- Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Market
- Better Health
Pies:
- Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Kate’s Kitchen
- Sister Pie
- Sweetheart Bakery
- The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
- Pop’s
- Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
- Pops’ Sweets An Treats
- Simply Gourmand
- Ede’s Meaty BBQ
- TV’s Deli & Diner
- Big Tommy’s Parthenon
- Holiday Market
- Dearborn Sausage Company
