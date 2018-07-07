Vote 4 The Best

Top 5 current Weddings leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Vote for your favorite businesses until July 15

By Ted Mecke - Creative Services Intern
Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Weddings categories as of 4 p.m. on July 6. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
 
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
  1. Cakes By Stephanie
  2. Mannino's Bakery
  3. Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
  4. A Serendipity Cakery, LLC
  5. Christine's Cakes and Pastries
  1. Jayell Smoke House
  2. Celebrity Catering
  3. Hickory BBQ & Grill
  4. Kristina's Catering
  5. Premier Events Center

DJ:
  1. Disc Jockey Productions - (Joe Maroon Entertainment)
  2. Detroit DJ Entertainment
  3. Mario's Music Company
  4. Diamonds-R-Wild
  5. K & K Trinity Entertainment
  1. Jen's Invites
  2. LACE Boutique
  3. Sizemore Selectives
  4. Lepenn Designs
  5. Beautiful Day Planning
  1. ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services
  2. Messer Limousine
  3. Millennium Limousine Inc.
  4. Bozzo's Limousine
  5. Van Hove Limousine
  1. Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  2. 24Luxe Hair & Makeup
  3. Lash Beauty Bar
  4. Bell Amore Salon*
  5. Caidy Marie Beauty
  1. Rondo String Quartet
  2. Rick Lieder Band
  3. Weekend ComeBack
  4. Your Generation in Concert
  5. SpaceCat
  1. Rent A Bounce
  2. Beautiful Event Creations
  3. Present Tents - Party & Event Rentals
  4. C & N Party Rental
  5. Events to Remember Event Production and Design, LLC
  1. athornsphoto, LLC
  2. Peter Michael Photography
  3. Sam Sarkis Photography
  4. Dante Dasaro Photography & Media
  5. KG Creative Photography
  1. Michael Agnello Jewelers
  2. Herman's Creations Ltd
  3. Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  4. Motif Jewelers
  5. ACE Diamond Jewelers
  1. Disc Jockey Productions - (Joe Maroon Entertainment)
  2. SprayChic Airbrush Tanning
  3. Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials
  4. Slingin' Sisters Event Bartending
  5. Falcon Film Studios
  1. Men's Warehouse
  2. President Tuxedo
  3. Gerard Tuxedo
  4. Brighton Tux Shop
  5. Wesner Tuxedo
  1. Great Lakes Culinary Center
  2. The Milestone Barn
  3. Belle Isle Boat House
  4. Meadow Brook Hall
  5. Vintage House Banquets & Catering
  1. Charles Horn Videography
  2. AV3 Media Works
  3. Falcon Film Studios
  4. Lightcraft Entertainment
  5. Mike Staff Productions
  1. Konja's Bridal
  2. The Wedding Shoppe
  3. Bombshell Bridal Boutique
  4. Bella Rose Bridal Boutique
  5. David's Bridal
  1. Michael B. Anthony
  2. Lee Floral Designs
  3. M. Dawn Floral Design, Wedding & Event Floral
  4. All Occasion Florist & Gifts
  5. Monroe Florist
  1. Touch of Elegance Events & Design
  2. WillUParty Event Planning LLC
  3. Beautiful Day Planning
  4. Events to Remember Event Production and Design, LLC
  5. Emerald City Designs


And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best! 