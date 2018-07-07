Top 5 current Weddings leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Weddings categories as of 4 p.m. on July 6. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
Cake:
- Cakes By Stephanie
- Mannino's Bakery
- Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
- A Serendipity Cakery, LLC
- Christine's Cakes and Pastries
- Jayell Smoke House
- Celebrity Catering
- Hickory BBQ & Grill
- Kristina's Catering
- Premier Events Center
DJ:
- Disc Jockey Productions - (Joe Maroon Entertainment)
- Detroit DJ Entertainment
- Mario's Music Company
- Diamonds-R-Wild
- K & K Trinity Entertainment
- Jen's Invites
- LACE Boutique
- Sizemore Selectives
- Lepenn Designs
- Beautiful Day Planning
- ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services
- Messer Limousine
- Millennium Limousine Inc.
- Bozzo's Limousine
- Van Hove Limousine
- Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
- 24Luxe Hair & Makeup
- Lash Beauty Bar
- Bell Amore Salon*
- Caidy Marie Beauty
- Rondo String Quartet
- Rick Lieder Band
- Weekend ComeBack
- Your Generation in Concert
- SpaceCat
- Rent A Bounce
- Beautiful Event Creations
- Present Tents - Party & Event Rentals
- C & N Party Rental
- Events to Remember Event Production and Design, LLC
- athornsphoto, LLC
- Peter Michael Photography
- Sam Sarkis Photography
- Dante Dasaro Photography & Media
- KG Creative Photography
- Michael Agnello Jewelers
- Herman's Creations Ltd
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
- Motif Jewelers
- ACE Diamond Jewelers
- SprayChic Airbrush Tanning
- Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials
- Slingin' Sisters Event Bartending
- Falcon Film Studios
- Men's Warehouse
- President Tuxedo
- Gerard Tuxedo
- Brighton Tux Shop
- Wesner Tuxedo
- Great Lakes Culinary Center
- The Milestone Barn
- Belle Isle Boat House
- Meadow Brook Hall
- Vintage House Banquets & Catering
- Charles Horn Videography
- AV3 Media Works
- Lightcraft Entertainment
- Mike Staff Productions
- Konja's Bridal
- The Wedding Shoppe
- Bombshell Bridal Boutique
- Bella Rose Bridal Boutique
- David's Bridal
- Michael B. Anthony
- Lee Floral Designs
- M. Dawn Floral Design, Wedding & Event Floral
- All Occasion Florist & Gifts
- Monroe Florist
- Touch of Elegance Events & Design
- WillUParty Event Planning LLC
- Emerald City Designs
And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!