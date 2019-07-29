Truago stops by after winning 'Best Brunch' in Vote 4 the Best

Looking for a place that's serves up your favorite mid-morning meals? Truago in Trenton is the 2019 Vote 4 The Best Brunch winner!

The owner, Jeremy Syrocki, and Chef Vic Reyes stopped by the studio to talk about their winning restaurant. "We like to be upscale, but casual, so that everybody feels comfortable. All the food is casual, but you can still get elegant food," Syrcoki said.

He also spoke about the name of the restaurant and where it came from: "My wife came up with the name. It really connects with community. Truago is what Trenton was called from 1837 to 1847."

Reyes described the spread that was brought in to the studio. "We have beautiful stacks of pancakes and waffles that you can get stuffed with so many different things chocolate chips, cookie dough," he explained. Some of the other foods brought into the studio included jumbo cinnamon rolls, croissant sandwiches, and chicken and waffles. And if their huge brunch menu wasn't enough, Truago also has a omelette station available with 24 different ingredients and toppings.

Truago may have won for their brunch, but their "UpCasual" style extends to dinner as well. They offer approximately 140 traditional menu items in addition to their weekend brunch, with options like lobser tacos, lamb shanks, and flat bread pizzas.

Truago serves brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Syrocki also has another location in Wyandotte called Major Biddles.

Jumps in Grosse Point came in second place in the Brunch category, and Fishbones, which has multiple locations, came in third.

