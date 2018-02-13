Valentine's Day date spots – Top 10 movie theaters in Metro Detroit

Looking to take your Valentine on a romantic movie date? What a classic, romantic date you are! To get you looking in the right places, we’ve put together a list of movie theaters and even indie cinema, so that you’ll have the perfect atmosphere on your Valentine’s Day. Check out these places that were voted best by metro-Detroiters in our Vote 4 the Best contest:

Winners in ‘Movie Theater’

1st Place - Farmington Civic Theater – Historic theater opened in 1940, designed by the same person as the Fox Theatre. All seats are only $5.

2nd Place - Sperry’s Moviehouse – You can buy their inexpensive tickets online. Port Huron

3rd Place - Emagine Canton – Luxury seating, seat reservations, and a theatre bar are some of the things that make seeing a movie here a great experience.

4th Place - Emagine Macomb – also with luxury seating and reservations, they also offer cafeteria style concessions.

5th Place - Emagine Rochester Hills – Features the same luxuries as the other Emagine theaters, and including handcrafted pizzas and EMAX for quality sound and effects.

Winners in ‘Indie Cinema’

1st Place - Cinema Detroit - According to their website, "a community-based, mission-driven non-profit cinema that exists to benefit the community and the arts."

2nd Place - Main Art Theatre - In Royal Oak for over 50 years, Main has 3 screens showing independent and foreign films.

3rd Place - Michigan Theater - Established in 1928, the non-profit Michigan Theater Foundation saved this historic place from being torn down in 1979. Now a frequented location in Ann Arbor.

4th Place - Detroit Film Theatre - The Detroit Institue of Arts' theater offers discounted tickets to members as well as discounted matinees which are free for members.

5th Place - Maple Art Theatre - See unique films at this "theater & kitchen" in Bloomfield.

